IPL 2020: Enjoyed watching Devdutt Padikkal play, says Sourav Ganguly

During RCB's batting innings, Devdutt Padikkal scored 56 runs for RCB in his first match for the franchise.

Published: 22nd September 2020 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

RCB opener Devdutt Padikkal celebrates his fifty against SRH as Aaron Finch watches. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

DUBAI: After witnessing Devdutt Padikkal's knock of 56 runs against SunRisers Hyderabad, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly complimented the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman for playing a delightful innings.

SunRisers Hyderabad stumbled to a 10-run loss against RCB on Monday. The David Warner-led side was not able to chase down the target of 164 runs.

With his, Padikkal now has fifty-plus scores in all his major debut matches (first-class, List-A, T20, and IPL).

In the course of his innings, Padikkal smashed eight boundaries as well.

"Enjoyed watching Devdutt Padikkal @RCBTweets..left handers grace so delightful," Ganguly tweeted.

In the match, RCB's Yuzvendra Chahal finished with figures of 3-18 and he got the crucial wickets of Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, and Vijay Shankar to give his side a victory by ten runs.

"I was very nervous when I got the news that I would be making my debut for RCB. I was just walking in my room the day I got the news that I will be playing against Hyderabad. When I came to bat, I got settled then, when I played my first two balls, I really felt good," Padikkal told Yuzvendra Chahal in a video posted on the official website of IPL.

"For the past month we have been training here, Virat Bhaiya has talked to me and I have learnt a lot from him. Whenever I am with him, I keep asking questions from me. Playing today with Finch felt amazing, he understood that I was scoring quickly, so he gave me the strike and showed confidence in me," he added.

SunRisers were 121/2 at one stage and they were looking comfortable in their pursuit of 164. However, Yuzevndra Chahal and Navdeep Saini staged a stunning comeback for RCB and Hyderabad lost eight wickets for just 32 runs, losing the match by a deficit of 10 runs.

Jonny Bairstow played a knock of 61 runs for Hyderabad while Manish Pandey scored 34 runs.

Earlier, for RCB, Padikkal and AB de Villiers had scored half-centuries to take the side's total to 163/5 in the allotted twenty overs.

The Virat Kohli-led side will now take on Kings XI Punjab on Thursday, September 24.

