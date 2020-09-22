STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

IPL 2020: I would love to see swinging friendly conditions, says Trent Boult

Mumbai Indians suffered a five-wicket defeat at the hands of CSK on Saturday.

Published: 22nd September 2020 05:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 05:56 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Indians player Trent Boult reacts after taking the wicket of CSK player Shane Watson during the first cricket match of IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Mumbai Indians player Trent Boult reacts after taking the wicket of CSK player Shane Watson during the first cricket match of IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

ABU DHABI: Mumbai Indian's new bowling spearhead Trent Boult on Tuesday said teams adjusting quickly to swinging friendly conditions and assessing the conditions are going to be successful in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

UAE pitches are generally on the slower side. However, Boult who had performed decently in the IPL opener against Chennai Super Kings, said that he would love to see the ball swinging with a bit of pace in the wicket.

"Wickets are gonna change throughout the tournament from what we had experienced the other night. The humidity and the ball differently swung around a little bit in the first match. From my point of view I would love to see swinging friendly conditions with a bit a pace in wicket," said Boult while replying to an ANI query during a virtual press conference.

"I think the team adjusting quickly and assessing those conditions early as possible are going to successful ones and that is what we all look to do," he added.

"I have experienced the Abu Dhabi wicket and I understand that wickets here can change drastically in these conditions," he further said.

Mumbai Indians suffered a five-wicket defeat at the hands of CSK on Saturday. The Rohit Sharma led side will now lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

More from News.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPL IPL 2020 Trent Boult Mumbai Indian
India Matters
Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bill to help in curbing misuse of foreign donations passed in Lok Sabha
Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Malaysia are among the are 36 countries which provide e-visa facility. (Representational Image)
16 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders: Centre
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
UP Film City to come up in 1,000-acres land along Yamuna Expressway
Workstation and vacation can go hand in hand, thanks to the new found meaning of 'WFH'
WFH now stands for 'working from hills' for some Hyderabad techies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Phase-III human clinical trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine begins in Pune
BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
This time, IPL is about stars, sixes ... & Sourav Ganguly
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp