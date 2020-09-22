RCB's Devdutt Padikkal talks about Kohli, Finch after impressive IPL debut against SRH

By ANI

DUBAI: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) opening batsman Devdutt Padikkal has said that he felt great when Aaron Finch showed faith in him during the batting against SunRisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

SRH stumbled to a 10-run loss against RCB on Monday as the David Warner-led side was not able to chase down the target of 164 runs.

RCB's Chahal finished with figures of 3-18 and he got the crucial wickets of Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, and Vijay Shankar.

Devdutt Padikkal scored 56 runs for RCB in his first match for the franchise. With this, Padikkal now has fifty-plus scores in all his major debut matches (first-class, List-A, T20, and IPL).

ALSO READ | Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs

"I was very nervous when I got the news that I would be making my debut for RCB. I was just walking in my room the day I got the news that I will be playing against Hyderabad. When I came to bat, I got settled fast it felt good after the first two balls," Padikkal told Yuzvendra Chahal in a video posted on the official website of IPL.

"For the past month we have been training here, and I have learnt a lot from Virat Kohli. Whenever I am with him, I keep asking question. Playing today with Finch felt amazing, he understood that I was scoring quickly, so he gave me the strike and showed confidence in me," he added.

SunRisers were 121/2 at one stage and they were looking comfortable in their pursuit of 164. However, Yuzevndra Chahal and Navdeep Saini staged a stunning comeback for RCB and Hyderabad lost eight wickets for just 32 runs, losing the match by a deficit of 10 runs.

Jonny Bairstow played a knock of 61 runs for Hyderabad while Manish Pandey scored 34 runs.

Earlier, for RCB, Padikkal and AB de Villiers had scored half-centuries to take the side's total to 163/5 in the allotted twenty overs.

The Virat Kohli-led side will now take on Kings XI Punjab on Thursday, September 24.