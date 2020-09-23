STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ambati Rayudu will miss one more game at worst: CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan

CSK will take on Delhi Capitals in their next game at the Dubai Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Published: 23rd September 2020 05:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 05:21 PM   |  A+A-

CSK player Ambati Rayudu plays a shot during the first cricket match of IPL 2020 against Mumbai Indians at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

CSK player Ambati Rayudu plays a shot during the first cricket match of IPL 2020 against Mumbai Indians at Sheikh Zayed Stadium. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

DUBAI: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni badly missed the star player Ambati Rayudu during their second game against Rajasthan Royals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday due to the latter's hamstring injury. But the batsman has been recovering well and will miss at most one more game.

Speaking to ANI, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said that there was no reason to worry as the batsman is recovering well and will need at most one more game to be back in the playing XI.

"Nothing to worry about. He has the hamstring injury, but will at worst miss one more game. But you never know, he might be fit in time for that game," he said.

CSK will take on Delhi Capitals in their next game at the Dubai Cricket Stadium on Friday. In fact, they have a gap before playing their fourth game of the season on October 2 against SunRisers Hyderabad in Dubai.

Rayudu played an integral part in CSK winning the opening game of the season against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. He hit a fluent 71 and put on a match-winning partnership with Faf du Plessis. Something they missed in their second game on Tuesday night against Rajasthan Royals.

Speaking after the opening match heroics against MI, Rayudu had said: "We were training in lockdown, we were really eager and as we get older, we need to train so we were training. The pitch was good, once the dew came on, the pitch quickened a bit, it was doing a bit with the new ball. We practiced in Chennai, it really helped and we then practiced in Dubai, so I was feeling good."

