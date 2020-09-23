STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

IPL 2020: Burj Khalifa lights up for Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians will be facing each other at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi later today.

Published: 23rd September 2020 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

Burj Khalifa in the colours of Kolkata Knight Riders. (Photo | Screenshot)

By ANI

DUBAI: Ahead of the match against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Dubai's tallest building, Burj Khalifa has lit up in the colours of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The world's tallest building showcased a breathtaking LED display and honoured KKR by lighting up in their colours (purple and gold).

"Before the fireworks tomorrow, here's the curtain-raiser! We won't stop, on our way to the Top with upwards arrow above. Thank you @BurjKhalifa for lighting up in #KKR colours. What a welcome to the UAE tonight," KKR tweeted.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians will be facing each other at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi later today.

Talking about facing Mumbai Indians, KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik had said that it is good for his side that they are facing Rohit-Sharma led side so early in the tournament.

"They (Mumbai Indians) have a team of world-class players, they are a strong lineup and the amount of IPL titles they have shows that. It's good that we are playing Mumbai early in the tournament, every year is a different year, I am sure it will be a great game tomorrow, Karthik had said during a virtual press conference.

Kolkata has a poor head-to-head record against Mumbai. The two teams have played 25 matches against each other, out of which 19 have been won by Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai.

KKR has bolstered their lineup with the addition of England skipper Eoin Morgan, Australian pacer Pat Cummins, USA pacer Ali Khan, and Australian spinner Chris Green. The side finished fifth in 2019 IPL and now it would be looking to go all the way.

More from News.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Premier League Dubai Burj Khalifa Kolkata Knight Riders
India Matters
Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and other Opposition leaders before addressing the media, after a meeting with President Ramnath Kovind over the recent farm sector reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Rajya Sabha clears 15 bills in two days amidst Opposition’s boycott
Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor. (Photo | Instagram)
Drugs probe: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, other top actresses
Advocate Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Contempt case: Prashant Bhushan summoned by bar council of Delhi
Eighty-two-year-old Bilkis. (Photo| Youtube screengrab)
Shaheen Bagh's 'dadi' Bilkis makes it to TIME's list of 100 influential people

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The houses are set to be rebuilt under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana where the current structure that has 344 houses will be demolished. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath,EPS)
COVID19 and Homeless: 344 Chennai families forced to live on streets, thanks to slum board
PM Narendra Modi also called for creating new opprotunities in Northeast | PiB
Without comprehensive reforms, UN faces 'crisis of confidence': PM Narendra Modi
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp