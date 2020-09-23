STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith impressed with Jofra Archer's 'magnificent' innings

Smith also contributed a lot as he scored 69 runs in the match.

Published: 23rd September 2020 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Royals batsman Jofra Archer plays a shot during IPL 2020 cricket match against Chennai Super Kings, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in Sharjah of United Arab Emirates. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

SHARJAH: Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith hailed 'terrific player' Jofra Archer after the latter's all-round performance helped the team trounce Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"Jofra at the end was magnificent, getting us up to that total and then the boys did a good job with the ball... He came in and played an incredible inning tonight. He is a terrific player for us and did well with the ball as well," Smith said in the post-match press conference.

Rajasthan Royals defeated CSK by 16 runs here on Tuesday. It was a highly competitive match as both teams touched the 200-run mark but Rajasthan Royals managed to outshine MS Dhoni-led CSK.

Archer played an unbeaten knock of 27 runs off just eight deliveries, helping his side to post a massive target of 217 runs for CSK. He conceded 26 runs from his four overs and took one wicket.

Smith also contributed a lot as he scored 69 runs in the match. During the match, Smith opened the innings for Rajasthan Royals, along with Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The skipper stressed that the return of Jos Buttler in the squad will not be a problem instead it will give the team options. Buttler missed the match as he was not part of the bubble that was created for the players travelling from the UK to the UAE and had to do a full six-day quarantine.

"No, I do not think so, it gives us options. Jos coming back in the next match is a big plus for us," Smith said.

More from News.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Steve Smith Jofra Archer Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League Rajasthan Royals IPL IPL 2020
India Matters
Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bill to help in curbing misuse of foreign donations passed in Lok Sabha
Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Malaysia are among the are 36 countries which provide e-visa facility. (Representational Image)
16 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders: Centre
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
UP Film City to come up in 1,000-acres land along Yamuna Expressway
Workstation and vacation can go hand in hand, thanks to the new found meaning of 'WFH'
WFH now stands for 'working from hills' for some Hyderabad techies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Phase-III human clinical trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine begins in Pune
BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
This time, IPL is about stars, sixes ... & Sourav Ganguly
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp