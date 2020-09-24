STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2020: 'Haven't played our best cricket yet', says Mumbai Indians' Zaheer Khan

Mumbai Indians shared a video on their official Twitter handle and in that, Zaheer can be seen addressing every player in the lineup.

Published: 24th September 2020 04:32 PM

Mumbai Indians' Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan

Mumbai Indians' Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan (Photo| Mumbai Indians website)

By ANI

ABU DHABI: Zaheer Khan, Mumbai Indians' Director of Cricket Operations believes that the franchise has not played their best cricket yet but the positive thing is that every player is adapting very quickly. He gave this message to the entire camp after the side registered a win by 49 runs over Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.

Mumbai Indians shared a video on their official Twitter handle and in that, Zaheer can be seen addressing every player in the lineup. "Boult starting with a maiden over and that set a tone for the innings. I think these are things that are coming together and that is what we are talking about," Zaheer said.

"The things are just going to happen at the right time for us, if you ask me if we have played our best cricket, we have not but what is exciting is that we are adapting very quick and that's the exciting part when I am seeing it," he added.

Mumbai Indians defeated KKR by 49 runs for their first win in this year's IPL. Rohit Sharma was awarded 'Man of the Match' for his knock of 80 runs.

Batting first, Mumbai posted a total of 195/5 in the allotted twenty overs. Rohit Sharma scored 80 runs while Suryakumar Yadav chipped in with 47 runs. KKR bowlers consistently bowled short and Rohit fully capitalised on those deliveries.

Defending 195, Mumbai did a brilliant task of not giving much away and Trent Boult, James Pattinson, Jasprit Bumrah, and Rahul Chahar all got two wickets each. Bumrah got the crucial wickets of Eoin Morgan and Andre Russell.

In the end, KKR's Pat Cummins played a quickfire knock of 33 runs, but Mumbai had sealed the victory by then. Mumbai Indians will next lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday, September 28.

