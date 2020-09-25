KXIP vs RCB: Anil Kumble taught to back my skills with calm mind, says Ravi Bishnoi

By ANI

DUBAI: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who scalped three wickets in an emphatic 97-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), said head coach Anil Kumble taught him to always back his skills with a calm approach.

India U-19 World Cup player returned with the figures of 3-32 in his four overs.

After setting a massive target of 207 runs, KXIP bowled out RCB at 109 runs in 17 overs. Apart from Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin too bagged three wickets while Sheldon Cottrell picked two wickets.

Virat Kohli-led side failed miserably to chase the total as only four players -- Aaron Finch (20), AB de Villiers (28), Washington Sundar (30) and Shivam Dube (12) -- were able to score runs in double figures.

"Anil sir taught me to back my skills and strength with a cool and calm mind. We prepared well in our camp before the tournament here. We were focusing on mental strength and not bowling lose balls," Bishnoi said in a post-match conference here.

The 20-year-old further revealed his team's approach towards the game in defending the mammoth target."We were targeting to bundle them as early as we can. We stepped on the filed as we have to defend 180 runs," Bishnoi said.

Earlier, KL Rahul scored 132* off 69 balls studded with seven sixes and 14 fours. He also achieved the highest individual score by an Indian player in the Indian Premier League's (IPL) history.

After being asked to bat first by RCB, KXIP had a decent opening stand of 57-run for the first wicket between Rahul and Mayank Agarwal.

Meanwhile, Rahul, who was two short of 2,000 runs in the IPL, became the fastest Indian to reach the 2,000 run-mark in the tournament.

Rahul broke an eight-year-old record held by Indian batting legend and former Mumbai Indians player Sachin Tendulkar, who reached the milestone in 63 innings. Rahul reached the milestone in his 60th IPL innings.

Applauding Rahul's Player of the Match winning knock, Bishnoi said he is a "class batsman" with proper technical shots in his arsenal.

"He is a class batsman with strong batting technicality. Everybody wants to see his shots again and again," he said.

"We were playing according to the match plan and there was no such game plan to face Chahal," the spinner added.

On the other hand, commenting on the death bowling, Chahal said it is too early to say anything and further praised Rahul's batting.

RCB conceded 49 runs alone in the last two overs of Punjab's innings which were bowled by Dale Steyn and Shivam Dube.

"It is just the second match and in the first match, we won because of the death bowling. So, it is too early. We bowled well but KL batted so well," Chahal said.

Virat Kohli dropped his counterpart two times in the game which proved costly to the side later. When asked about the difficulty in spotting the ball under lights Chahal said, " It was a little bit difficult, even during the practice. It was a little bit hard compared to the other grounds."

Defending Kohli and AB de Villiers shift in the batting order the spinner said, "It just about what team needs. If AB or Virat is there in the death overs, it is good for the team."

Kings XI Punjab will play against Rajasthan Royals on September 27 while RCB will next take on Mumbai Indians on September 28.