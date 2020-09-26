STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Disciplined Kolkata Knight Riders attack restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to 142

Pat Cummins smartly altered his length and bowled Jonny Bairstow with an absolute ripper to give KKR the first breakthrough.

Published: 26th September 2020 10:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2020 10:09 PM

Pat Cummins of Kolkata Knight Riders celebrates the wicket of Jonny Bairstow of Sunrisers Hyderabad during their IPL 2020 match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Pat Cummins of Kolkata Knight Riders celebrates the wicket of Jonny Bairstow of Sunrisers Hyderabad during their IPL 2020 match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ABU DHABI: Kolkata Knight Riders put up a disciplined effort with Pat Cummins brilliantly spearheading the attack to restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to a modest 142 for four in their IPL fixture here on Saturday.

Having drawn flak for bowling short against Mumbai Indians, the IPL's most-expensive overseas buy returned tidy figures of 1/19, while spinner Varun Chakravarthy (1/25) outfoxed the dangerous David Warner to derail SRH early on.

Manish Pandey returned to form at No.3 with a 38-ball 51 and along with Wriddhiman Saha (30 off 31 balls), tried to repair the damage but the duo were dismissed at the death and SRH lacked the finishing touch to settle for a seemingly below-par total.

Unlike their last match against Mumbai Indians, KKR looked more intent and aggressive with their approach, having brought in Sunil Narine and Cummins up front with the new ball.

Cummins smartly altered his length and bowled Jonny Bairstow with an absolute ripper to give KKR the first breakthrough.

In his second-coming, architect-turned mystery spinner Chakravarthy dismissed a well-set Warner (36 off 30) in a soft manner for his maiden IPL wicket, giving KKR the big breakthrough.

The Australian left-hander, who got out cheaply against Royal Challengers Bangalore, looked to make a mark with some clean hits, but a lapse in concentration did him in and he spooned a simple catch to Chakravarthy.

The two wickets meant that SRH could not step up the momentum and at the halfway mark, at 61 for two, the run-rate was just above six.

