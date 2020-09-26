STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

IPL 2020: CSK an experienced side, must adapt to the situation, says Brad Hogg

The former Australian spinner backed the MS Dhoni-led side and said that CSK will make a comeback as they are an experienced side.

Published: 26th September 2020 06:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2020 06:34 PM   |  A+A-

Brad Hogg. | AFP

Brad Hogg. | AFP

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former Australian spin wizard Brad Hogg feels that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) shouldn't worry about the conditions and must adapt to the situation in order to win a match in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

His remark comes as CSK stumbled to a 44-run loss against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday.

The former Australian spinner backed the MS Dhoni-led side and said that CSK will make a comeback as they are an experienced side.

"CSK need to stop worrying about conditions and adapt to the situation. They are experienced enough. Not writing them off yet, they will turn it around. #IPL2020 #DCvCSK," Hogg tweeted.

CSK was unable to chase down the total of 176 against Delhi and was restricted to just 131/7 stumbling to a 44-run defeat.

Dhoni once again came out to bat at number six, and he walked out to the ground with CSK at 98/4 in the 16th over.

CSK has played three matches in the IPL 2020 so far and has managed to secure a win in just one against Mumbai Indians.

More from News.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPL 2020 IPL Brad Hogg Chennai Super Kings
India Matters
Souparnika Nair
Meet Souparnika Nair, the 10-year-old singing sensation who has wowed Britain and AR Rahman
Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Will Centre have Rs 80,000 crore to spend for Covid vaccine: Serum Institute CEO
Image for representational purpose
82 per cent taxpayers harassed for TDS mismatch: CAG
Small minds try to re-make history

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp