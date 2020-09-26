STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

IPL 2020: I am surprised Sanju Samson is not playing in all formats for India, says Shane Warne

Samson was awarded Man of the Match for his knock which helped Rajasthan Royals reach 216/7 in the allotted twenty overs on Tuesday.

Published: 26th September 2020 06:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2020 06:58 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Royals batsman Sanju Samson plays a shot during a cricket match against Chennai Super Kings of IPL 2020

Rajasthan Royals batsman Sanju Samson plays a shot during a cricket match against Chennai Super Kings of IPL 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

DUBAI: Australian legend Shane Warne on Saturday praised Rajasthan Royals star cricketer Sanju Samson and said that he is surprised that the right-handed batsman is still not playing in all formats for India.

Samson was awarded Man of the Match for his knock which helped Rajasthan Royals reach 216/7 in the allotted twenty overs on Tuesday.

Samson had smashed his fifty off just 19 deliveries. The wicket-keeper batsman whacked CSK's spinners out of the park. His blistering knock of 74 runs off 32 balls was studded with nine glorious sixes.

Warne termed the Samson an "absolute champion" and said that he wants to see the 25-year-old cricketer donning Indian colours in all three forms of cricket.

ALSO READ | Meet the man helping Sanju Samson get fit and firing ahead of the IPL

"Sanju Samson, what a player he is. I have said for a long time and I think Sanju Samson is probably one of the most exciting players I have seen for a long time. I am surprised he is not playing all forms of cricket for India," said Warne in an Instagram live session of Rajasthan Royals.

"He is that good. He is an absolute champion he is got all the shots, quality, and class. So hopefully he has a consistent year and helps Rajasthan Royals lift the IPL trophy and I hope to see in him Indian colors in all three forms of cricket," he added.

Rajasthan Royals and KXIP are slated to lock horns against each other on Sunday, September 27 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

More from News.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPL 2020 Shane Warne IPL Sanju Samson Rajasthan Royals
India Matters
Souparnika Nair
Meet Souparnika Nair, the 10-year-old singing sensation who has wowed Britain and AR Rahman
Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Will Centre have Rs 80,000 crore to spend for Covid vaccine: Serum Institute CEO
Image for representational purpose
82 per cent taxpayers harassed for TDS mismatch: CAG
Small minds try to re-make history

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp