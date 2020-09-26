STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2020: Jason Holder arrives in UAE to join SRH squad

Holder will now be confined to his room for six days as he undergoes quarantine as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus.

Published: 26th September 2020 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2020 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder (Photo | AP)

By ANI

DUBAI: West Indies Test skipper Jason Holder has arrived in the UAE to join the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) squad for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

If the Windies Test skipper returns with three negative COVID tests in this time frame, he will join his teammates.

All players and team personnel are required to undergo a six-day quarantine period after landing in the UAE and everyone needs to be tested for COVID-19 thrice.

Once, they all test negative for COVID-19, the players can start training in the UAE with their teammates.

Earlier this week, SRH had announced that Holder will be replacing all-rounder Mitchell Marsh in the squad for the ongoing IPL.

In the match against Royals Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday, Marsh had gone down in his first over. He had come on to bowl in the fifth over of the RCB innings, but on the second ball of the over, he seemed to have twisted his ankle. He bowled two more balls but eventually decided to walk off the pitch.

The right-handed batsman then came out to bat at number 10 and was visibly limping. However, he was dismissed on the very first ball he faced, and as a result, SRH stumbled to a 10-run loss.

SRH lost their opening match against RCB and now the side will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders later today.

