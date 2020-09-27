STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Delhi Capitals' Anrich Nortje happy to finally open account in IPL

Nortje had played a vital role in Delhi Capitals' 44-run win against the Chennai Super Kings.

Published: 27th September 2020 04:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2020 04:49 PM   |  A+A-

Anrich Nortje | ANI

Anrich Nortje scalped two wickets against CSK. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

DUBAI: Delhi Capitals' pacer Anrich Nortje has said that he is really happy to take his first two wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Proteas is now hoping to scalp more wickets.

Nortje had played a vital role in Delhi Capitals' 44-run win against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The Proteas pacer had went wicket-less in his debut game in the IPL which was against Punjab.

He finally opened his account at the IPL by scalping two crucial wickets against MS Dhoni-led CSK. While defending the total of 176 runs, he bagged his first IPL wicket by removing Murali Vijay during the last powerplay over. He then sent Kedar Jadhav back to the pavilion in the 16th over to put his side in the driver's seat.

"It's just unbelievable! It's great to get a wicket finally, I mean after not getting one in the first game. I felt like to come in and run in today, just give it my best, control what I generally do and I think at the end it paid off. So, I was just trying to do my thing at the end," said Nortje in an official release issued by Delhi Capitals.

Speaking on the team's performance after thrashing MS Dhoni's side, Nortje said: "Like I said at the start, it's been a good team spirit, good banter, positive getting along. Boys are nice and relaxed, so that's really good. Even in the game, we know when to step it up and know when to relax, so it's a good balance that the team has at the moment." Sending a message to the Delhi Capitals' fans around the world, Nortje said he is thankful for all the love he is getting and is hopeful of getting the cup home for them.

"I just want to say - thank you for the support. I would have loved to have you guys here. Hopefully, we can keep up the performances and just do best for our fans and for everyone who is supporting us. Thank you so much for your support and hopefully, we can bring the cup back home," said Nortje.

Delhi Capitals has now won their opening two matches of this year's IPL and the side will next lock horns with SunRisers Hyderabad on Tuesday, September 29 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

More from News.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anrich Nortje IPL IPL 2020 Indian Premier League Delhi Capitals CSK vs DC
India Matters
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals. (Photo | IPL)
IPL 2020: How Rahul Tewatia provided Rajasthan Royals their Moneyball moment
A deceased being buried as per COVID-19 protocols. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Covid funerals in open spaces worry locals in Odisha's Jagatsinhhpur district
A person gets himself tested for coronavirus. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
COVID-19: Mobile medical facility for every slum in Chhattisgarh
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders at Koyembedu vegetable market on the first day of its reopening on Monday (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
WATCH | A bustling Koyambedu market in Chennai, after five months
COVID tales: Yamaraj in Delhi encourages you to wear a mask
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp