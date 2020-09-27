Delhi Capitals' Anrich Nortje happy to finally open account in IPL

By ANI

DUBAI: Delhi Capitals' pacer Anrich Nortje has said that he is really happy to take his first two wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Proteas is now hoping to scalp more wickets.

Nortje had played a vital role in Delhi Capitals' 44-run win against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The Proteas pacer had went wicket-less in his debut game in the IPL which was against Punjab.

He finally opened his account at the IPL by scalping two crucial wickets against MS Dhoni-led CSK. While defending the total of 176 runs, he bagged his first IPL wicket by removing Murali Vijay during the last powerplay over. He then sent Kedar Jadhav back to the pavilion in the 16th over to put his side in the driver's seat.

"It's just unbelievable! It's great to get a wicket finally, I mean after not getting one in the first game. I felt like to come in and run in today, just give it my best, control what I generally do and I think at the end it paid off. So, I was just trying to do my thing at the end," said Nortje in an official release issued by Delhi Capitals.

Speaking on the team's performance after thrashing MS Dhoni's side, Nortje said: "Like I said at the start, it's been a good team spirit, good banter, positive getting along. Boys are nice and relaxed, so that's really good. Even in the game, we know when to step it up and know when to relax, so it's a good balance that the team has at the moment." Sending a message to the Delhi Capitals' fans around the world, Nortje said he is thankful for all the love he is getting and is hopeful of getting the cup home for them.

"I just want to say - thank you for the support. I would have loved to have you guys here. Hopefully, we can keep up the performances and just do best for our fans and for everyone who is supporting us. Thank you so much for your support and hopefully, we can bring the cup back home," said Nortje.

Delhi Capitals has now won their opening two matches of this year's IPL and the side will next lock horns with SunRisers Hyderabad on Tuesday, September 29 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.