STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Hardik Pandya keen to bowl, but we need to listen to his body: Zaheer Khan

The 26-year-old Hardik, who underwent a back surgery in London in November last year and returned to cricket in March, did not bowl for Mumbai Indians in the first two IPL games.

Published: 27th September 2020 06:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2020 06:51 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Indians' bowler Hardik Pandya. (Photo | AFP)

Mumbai Indians' Hardik Pandya. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

DUBAI: Mumbai Indians Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan on Sunday said Hardik Pandya is keen to bowl but the team management needs to listen to his body as the all-rounder is playing after a lengthy layoff due to a back injury.

The 26-year-old Hardik, who underwent a back surgery in London in November last year and returned to cricket in March, did not bowl for Mumbai Indians in the first two IPL games.

"We are all expecting him (Hardik) to bowl and he is someone who really changes that balance of any side when he is bowling and he understands that," Zaheer said when asked about Hardik's bowling.

"But we have to listen to his body and that is something the conversation which we have been having in consultation with the physios.

"We are looking forward for him to bowl, he is very keen and really wanting to bowl, we just have to wait and be patient and listen to his body. At the end of the day for any bowler injuries play a huge role."

Hardik scored 18 and 14 in the last two games against Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings.

"We are happy that he is there as a batter and with full fitness contributing and that is the exciting part and hopefully you will see bowl soon," Zaheer said on the eve of the team's match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The defending champions, who started their campaign with a loss to CSK, roared back to form with a comfortable win against KKR.

The former India pacer backed the team's spinners to come good in the upcoming games.

"As a bowling unit, we have been doing a fantastic job. In this format you have seen batters putting pressure on bowlers and you have to stay on top of the game, so that is something which you have seen from our spinners in the last game and that is something you will see going forward," Zaheer said.

"Rahul Chahar is a fantastic leg-spinner and has had a brilliant last season and he is looking in good form. As far as matches are concerned, it is a matter of time, things fall in place."

Dew has played a part so far in the 13th IPL with teams preferring to chase after winning the toss with pitch getting easier in the second half and a wet ball making life tougher for the bowlers.

However, Khan said presently dew isn't a factor.

"So far in the tournament, dew has not been that big a factor because the matches are starting early. That's something which are working well for the bowlers. Few games might see some dew coming in which bowlers are now used to," he said.

"We have seen some of the bowlers, in practice also, using some water on the seam so that the seam is slippery and adjust their lengths accordingly. So, these are the usual practices which go on in preparation if you have to tackle situations like heavy dew," he said.

More from News.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai Indians Zaheer Khan Hardik Pandya IPL IPL 2020 Indian Premier League
India Matters
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals. (Photo | IPL)
IPL 2020: How Rahul Tewatia provided Rajasthan Royals their Moneyball moment
A deceased being buried as per COVID-19 protocols. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Covid funerals in open spaces worry locals in Odisha's Jagatsinhhpur district
A person gets himself tested for coronavirus. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
COVID-19: Mobile medical facility for every slum in Chhattisgarh
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders at Koyembedu vegetable market on the first day of its reopening on Monday (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
WATCH | A bustling Koyambedu market in Chennai, after five months
COVID tales: Yamaraj in Delhi encourages you to wear a mask
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp