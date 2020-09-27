STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2020: Jos Buttler back as Rajasthan Royals elect to field against KXIP

Published: 27th September 2020 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2020 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul (Photo | Kings XI Punjab Twitter)

By PTI

SHARJAH: Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bowl against Kings XI Punjab in an IPL encounter here on Sunday.

Rajasthan made two changes, bringing in Jos Buttler and Ankit Rajpoot in place of Yash Jaiswal and David Miller.

Kings XI Punjab, however, didn't make any changes.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Steven Smith (c), Sanju Samson (w), Robin Uthappa, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Rajpoot

Kings XI Punjab: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, James Neesham, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell.

