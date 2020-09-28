STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

I didn't get what I deserve but it's okay: Amit Mishra 

Mishra is second behind Lasith Malinga in the list of highest wicket-takers in the IPL with 157 scalps in 148 matches.

Published: 28th September 2020 05:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 05:26 PM   |  A+A-

Amit Mishra is a classic example of someone who has kept knocking at the national door for quite a long time.|AP

Amit Mishra is a classic example of someone who has kept knocking at the national door for quite a long time.|AP

By PTI

ABU DHABI: His India career never really took wings like it did in the IPL but veteran Delhi Capitals leg-spinner Amit Mishra says he has stopped thinking about why he didn't get what he "should have", content with the name he made for himself.

Mishra is second behind Lasith Malinga in the list of highest wicket-takers in the IPL with 157 scalps in 148 matches.

"I don't know if I am underrated. I used to think too much earlier, so mind used to get diverted, now I just focus on my job," he said in an online press conference ahead of the clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Tuesday.

"To be honest, I didn't get what I should have but it's okay. People know who is Amit Mishra. That's is enough for me. I have to focus on my cricket and bowling so that is what I do," he conceded, touching upon the disappointment of not turning up more for India.

Despite being one of the most highly rated leg-spinners in the country, Mishra has played just 22 Tests, 36 ODIs and 10 T20Is for India. His last Test and ODI appearance was back in 2016.

The 37-year-old also congratulated fellow Haryana-lad Rahul Tewatia for the hurricane half-century that helped Rajasthan Royals to an improbable win on Sunday and became a talking point.

Mishra said Tewatia surpassed expectations with his magical knock.

The two played together for the Capitals in the 2018 season.

"He has been focussing on his batting. The way he played yesterday it is good for the future of Haryana. I want him to keep performing like this in future," Mishra said.

"I had a little bit of expectation that he can but I didn't expect that he will go on to play the innings he actually did. Sometimes your focus is so much, things start happening as you want. It was an innings which we don't see often. It is one of the best innings of his life so far."

On Tuesday's match, Mishra said the Abu Dhabi wicket will favour batsmen.

"It is a bit slow. Batsmen are getting the time to play shots. Batsmen have an advantage, bowlers also are planning accordingly. It will be a slow wicket," he said.

The tweaker said his team will have to plan more for the matches which will be held in Sharjah.

"For Sharjah, we have to plan better because it is a small ground. Compared to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the match in Sharjah will be more important match. If you win there, it will help the team."

Asked about coach Ricky Ponting's influence so far, Mishra said: "He has played the game for such a long time, so he knows the mentality of the players. If someone is low or over-confident, he knows what to say."

"He always talks positive. He is so jolly, I also learn a lot from him how he handles players depending on their individual nature."

On how he managed to make leg-spin such a potent weapon in a format which is dominated by batsmen, he said: "I was always told that it is not a game for leg-spinners but it only motivated me further."

"Leg-spinners have more variety than others, so they are wicket-taking option but you have to work hard for it." 

More from News.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Capitals Amit Mishra IPL Indian spinners Indian Premier League IPL 2020
India Matters
Amnesty International (File photo | AP)
Govt's 'witch-hunt' forces Amnesty halt India operations
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
No seats on bus, train; migrant workers return to Surat on flight
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
54 per cent JNU scholars may drop out due to lack of study material: Survey
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
TNIE Expressions | We need to get the Covid vaccine right the first time: Prof Gupta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purpose.
UP Hathras gangrape survivor dies in Delhi hospital
In the first part of ICMR's serosurvey in 83 districts across the country, 0.73% of the population has been found exposed to COVID-19 infection. (Photo | EPS)
Majority of population still vulnerable to virus, reveals ICMR's 2nd Sero Survey report
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp