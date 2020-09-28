STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

I had to believe in myself, it was a matter of one six: Rajasthan Royals' Rahul Tewatia after match-winning knock

Tewatia struggled to connect with the ball early in his innings after he was sent at Steve Smith's fall ahead of the likes of Robin Uthappa.

Published: 28th September 2020 01:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 01:15 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Royals batsman Rahul Tewatia plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match against Kings XI Punjab at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHARJAH: Rahul Tewatia, who smashed five sixes in an over to help Rajasthan Royals beat Kings XI Punjab in an incredible IPL match, said he always kept believing that he could achieve the feat despite struggling initially in his innings.

Tewatia struck five sixes in the 18th over off Sheldon Cottrell, four of them on the trot, to turn the match on its head after the Royals needed 51 runs from the last three overs.

Tewatia (53 of 31 balls and 7 sixes), who was earlier struggling to connect the ball after being pushed up the order, hoisted Cottrell for a series of sixes much to the amazement of his team-mates and opposition players.

Jofra Archer (13 not out) and Tom Curran (4 not out) later took the Royals past the target of 224.

"The dugout knows I can hit the ball long. I knew I had to believe in myself. It was a matter of one six," the 27-year-old Tewatia said after the Royals' 4-wicket win.

ALSO READ: I did a lot of soul searching after being frustrated at trying stuff, says Sanju Samson

"Five (sixes) in the over, that is amazing. I tried to hit the leg-spinner, but unfortunately I couldn't. So I had to hit other bowlers."

Tewatia struggled to connect with the ball early in his innings after he was sent at Steve Smith's fall ahead of the likes of Robin Uthappa.

However, with he wasting the deliveries at the crucial juncture, pressure was building on Sanju Samson.

Asked about it, the player from Haryana said, "Now I am better. The worst 20 balls I have ever played. After then I began to hit so I kept going."

More from News.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Premier League Rahul Tewatia Rajasthan Royals IPL 2020 IPL
India Matters
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals. (Photo | IPL)
IPL 2020: How Rahul Tewatia provided Rajasthan Royals their Moneyball moment
A deceased being buried as per COVID-19 protocols. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Covid funerals in open spaces worry locals in Odisha's Jagatsinhhpur district
A person gets himself tested for coronavirus. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
COVID-19: Mobile medical facility for every slum in Chhattisgarh
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders at Koyembedu vegetable market on the first day of its reopening on Monday (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
WATCH | A bustling Koyambedu market in Chennai, after five months
COVID tales: Yamaraj in Delhi encourages you to wear a mask
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp