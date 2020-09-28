IPL 2020: What we saw from Rahul Tewatia in nets is what we saw in Cottrell's over, says Steve Smith

By IANS

SHARJAH: Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith was all smiles after his team pulled off a record chase to beat Kings XI Punjab by four wickets on Sunday in Sharjah. Rahul Tewatia turned it around for himself and his team when he hit five sixes off the 18th over bowled by Sheldon Cottrell and Smith said that this exactly what the team sees the 27-year-old do in the nets all the time.

"What we have seen from Tewatia in the nets is what we saw in that Cottrell's over," said Smith in the post-match presentation ceremony. "I told someone as along as he gets one, floodgates will open. He showed heart. He told me during the timeout we still believe."

Tewatia was hardly able to get ball on bat before he went after Cottrell and RR were banking on Sanju Samson yet again. Samson scored his second consecutive half century and was dismissed on 85 off 42 balls.

"Sanju is striking the ball cleanly all over the ground. Taking pressure off everyone. We will have to adapt to the bigger grounds, but these shots would clear everywhere," said Smith.

Smith had chosen to bowl first despite winning the first match played at the same ground after batting first. His decision seamed to have backfired when Kings XI Punjab creamed 223/2 but Rajasthan's fireworks allowed them to get to 226/6 with three balls to spare.

"That was something else, wasn't it? Generally it gets wetter so I thought we were in with a chance at the halfway mark. A lot of sixes hit here. We gave ourselves the chance. Yeah, good to get over the line," he said.

Earlier, Mayank Agarwal's maiden IPL ton guided the side to 223/2 in their allotted twenty overs.

Agarwal and KL Rahul scripted the highest opening stand for Punjab in the tournament's history. The duo had a 183-run stand for the first wicket. Agarwal and Rahul also registered the second-highest opening stand in the IPL.

Previously, Adam Gilchrist and Paul Valthaty had the record of the highest opening stand for KXIP. They had 136 runs for the opening wicket against Deccan Chargers (now SunRisers Hyderabad) in Hyderabad.

Agarwal played a knock of 106 runs off 50 balls including seven sixes and 10 fours. He was dismissed by Tom Curran in the 17th over.

In the next over, Rahul too departed after scoring 69 runs with a striker rate of 127.77. He was scalped by Ankit Rajpoot.

Glenn Maxwell and Nicholas Pooran played some good hand in the last overs and remained unbeaten on 13* and 25* runs respectively.

Rajasthan Royals will next take on Kolkata Knight Riders on September 30 while Punjab will play against Mumbai Indians on October 1.