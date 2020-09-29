STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Playing with three India spinners in Haryana helped me a lot: Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Rahul Tewatia

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Rahul Tewatia said the team management has made it very clear to him that his job is to take on the bowlers.

Published: 29th September 2020 08:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 08:50 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Rahul Tewatia

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Rahul Tewatia (Photo | Rajasthan Royals Twitter)

By PTI

DUBAI: Fresh from playing one of IPL's most freakish innings, Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Rahul Tewatia on Tuesday said slogging it out alongside three India spinners in domestic circuit moulded him into a cricketer with an ability to do the unbelievable.

Tewatia, having struggled for a better part of his innings, belted five sixes in an astonishing turnaround that culminated in an IPL record run chase by Rajasthan Royals against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday night.

At the receiving end of his brutal assault was Sheldon Cottrell.

"I play for Haryana and made my Ranji Trophy debut in 2013-14. I played a lot in Lahli (in Rohtak) which favours medium pacers. The presence of three India international spinners in our team helped me a lot over the years," Tewatia said during a pre-match press conference.

While Yuzvendra Chahal is one of the national team's leading spinners in limited overs formats at the moment, Amit Mishra and Jayant Yadav have also represented India, and Tewatia has played domestic cricket with all of them at various stages.

While he struggled to put bat to ball for a prolonged period as the pressure mounted, Tewatia "knew" it was just a matter of one good hit, a feeling, he said, his batting partner at the other end, the in-form Sanju Samson, as well as the team management shared.

"When I was not able to hit, I was under pressure, but Sanju told me that it's a matter of one hit and I was waiting for that one hit."

From 17 off 23 balls, Tewatia ended the night of his life at 53 off 31.

Asked what his captain Steve Smith and coach Andrew McDonald had to say after his heroics, Tewatia said, "They told me, in this level coming back from where you were, requires mental toughness. There were always confident about my ability.

"I was looking for one big hit, one big over and that came (when Cottrell came in to bowl the 18th over).

"I had the confidence that once I start hitting, I would be able to pull it off. I was looking for a game-changing over to close in on the target." 

He said the extraordinary win has changed the atmosphere of the dressing room.

Tewatia, 27, said he will be always ready for any situation, any task, to help the team win games.

The all-rounder, who was promoted to number four ahead of more established players against KXIP, said the team management has made it very clear to him that his job is to take on the bowlers.

"I was told to go and take on the bowlers, my role was clear from the beginning, from last one month. It was a chance to prove myself."

More from News.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Tewatia Rajasthan Royals Haryana Cricket IPL IPL 2020 Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2020
India Matters
Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (File| PTI)
Congress, CPM term Babri demolition case verdict 'shocking, travesty of justice'
A medic collects blood samples for serological survey to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Paharganj in New Delhi (File Photo | PTI)
About 7% of Indians exposed to Covid-19 by August end: Second sero survey 
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court refuses to postpone civil service exam of 2020
Arathi Reghunath
Kerala woman creates world record of completing 350 online courses in 90 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
FDA approved drug 'Teicoplanin' found more effective in treating COVID-19: IIT Delhi research
A vegetable market in Berhampur city. (Photo | EPS)
Unlock 5.0: More relaxations expected in October amid surge in cases
Gallery
MITCHELL MARSH (SRH): The Australian all-rounder was ruled out of the IPL after suffering an ankle injury in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sep 21. (Photo | Twitter)
IPL 2020 injury update: Complete list of players unavailable, expected return date and more
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and how is Turkey involved?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp