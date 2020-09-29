STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Rahul Tewatia asked for recognition last IPL season, earns his moment in the sun this year

After five seasons in the wilderness, the 27-year-old did something on Sunday night that ensured that he won't have to ask for recognition anymore.

Published: 29th September 2020 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals. (Photo | IPL)

Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals. (Photo | IPL)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rahul Tewatia had to request for a "pat on the back" last year but this season he has earned it.

In a debriefing video of the 2019 season that has gone viral following his match-winning six-hitting spree on Sunday, Tewatia, who played for Delhi Capitals last year, can be seen walking up to head coach Ricky Ponting to remind the legendary Australian about his four catches in the win against the mighty Mumbai Indians.

Tewatia stops Ponting in his stride after he concludes his post-match dressing room speech, patting the likes of Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Ingram and the bowlers for their match-winning effort at the Wankhede Stadium.

With leg-spinner Tewatia yearning for recognition for his four catches, Ponting obliges by telling the entire squad, albeit in a lighter vein.

"Boys Tewatia took four catches and wants a pat on the back," Ponting tells the dressing room much to everyone's amusement and walks away with a grin on his face.

Axar Patel then chides Tewatia in lighter vein for asking for recognition.

"Apne haq ke liye ladenge (I will fight for what I am owed)," Tewatia says at the end of the footage.

That incident best summed up Tewatia's career, which found its moment under the spotlight on Sunday night.

The Haryana bowler was an IPL regular who could contribute in all departments but he could never come up with that one career-defining performance.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: How Rahul Tewatia provided Rajasthan Royals their Moneyball moment

After five seasons in the wilderness, the 27-year-old did something on Sunday night that ensured that he won't have to ask for recognition anymore.

Traded back to Rajasthan Royals this year, Tewatia, after the "worst 20 balls" he has ever played, pulled the rabbit out of the hat by smashing West Indian speedster Shedon Cottrell for five sixes in an over that effectively won the game for his team.

The six out of the seven sixes he hit came off his last eight balls, handing Royals an improbable victory.

This was after Sanju Samson refused to take a single as Tewatia struggled at the other end, struggling to put bat on ball early on in his innings.

With that 30-run over, Tewatia changed the course of the game and potentially his career.

More from News.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPL IPL 2020 Rahul Tewatia Ricky Ponting
India Matters
Amnesty International (File photo | AP)
Govt's 'witch-hunt' forces Amnesty halt India operations
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
No seats on bus, train; migrant workers return to Surat on flight
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
54 per cent JNU scholars may drop out due to lack of study material: Survey
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
TNIE Expressions | We need to get the Covid vaccine right the first time: Prof Gupta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purpose.
UP Hathras gangrape survivor dies in Delhi hospital
In the first part of ICMR's serosurvey in 83 districts across the country, 0.73% of the population has been found exposed to COVID-19 infection. (Photo | EPS)
Majority of population still vulnerable to virus, reveals ICMR's 2nd Sero Survey report
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp