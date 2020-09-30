IPL 2020, RR vs KKR Live Score: Rajasthan Royals win toss, opts to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders

By Online Desk

Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith won the toss and chose to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday in Dubai International Stadium.

Both the teams coming after a win, have made no changes to their playing eleven from the previous game. Notably, the Royals ade history by completeing the biggest run chase in IPL history.

The teams:

Rajasthan Royals XI: S Smith, J Buttler, S Samson, R Uthappa, R Tewatia, R Parag, T Curran, S Gopal, J Archer, A Rajpoot, J Unadkat

Kolkata Knight Riders XI: S Gill, S Narine, N Rana, D Karthik, E Morgan, A Russell, P Cummins, S Mavi, K Yadav, K Nagarkoti, V Chakravarthy