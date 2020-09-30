IPL 2020, RR vs KKR Live Score: Rajasthan Royals win toss, opts to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders
Published: 30th September 2020 07:34 PM | Last Updated: 30th September 2020 07:35 PM | A+A A-
Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith won the toss and chose to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday in Dubai International Stadium.
Both the teams coming after a win, have made no changes to their playing eleven from the previous game. Notably, the Royals ade history by completeing the biggest run chase in IPL history.
The teams:
Rajasthan Royals XI: S Smith, J Buttler, S Samson, R Uthappa, R Tewatia, R Parag, T Curran, S Gopal, J Archer, A Rajpoot, J Unadkat
Kolkata Knight Riders XI: S Gill, S Narine, N Rana, D Karthik, E Morgan, A Russell, P Cummins, S Mavi, K Yadav, K Nagarkoti, V Chakravarthy