Mustafizur regrets IPL miss after postponement of Bangladesh's Sri Lanka tour

If the BCB knew that the Sri Lanka series would be postponed, they would have given me the NOC. But whatever happens, happens for the best, the pacer said.

MUSTAFIZUR RAHMAN

Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman (File | AP)

By PTI

DHAKA: Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman rues missing out on playing in the IPL and the perks that come with it after the postponement of his national team's tour of Sri Lanka amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hasan had asked Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) to reschedule the three-match Test series next month, as the board wasn't willing to comply with the 14-day quarantine rule proposed by the host nation in view of the pandemic.

"It would have been great to play the Test series. Sri Lanka's proposal to have us quarantined for 14 days didn't seem possible for us," Mustafizur was quoted saying by 'Cricbuzz'.

"You can't sit in your room before such an important series, no matter how hard you train. BCB tried, but the 14-day quarantine is their law. I think we should respect it.

If the BCB knew that the Sri Lanka series would be postponed, they would have given me the NOC (No Objection Certificate) for IPL. But whatever happens, happens for the best. I may have earned BDT (Bangladesh Taka) 1 crore had I played the IPL," he added.

The pacer was not given the NOC to take part in the IPL due to national commitments after Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders contemplated signing him.

The BCB had earlier refused to give Mustafizur NOC for taking part in the Pakistan Super League in 2015-16 due to injury concerns.

The board had compensated him with BDT Taka 30 Lakh.

However, according to the website, BCB's Cricket Operations chairman Akram Khan has made it clear that the board would not given any compensation to him this time.

