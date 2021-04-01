STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Back at his old franchise, Delhi Capitals pacer Umesh Yadav ready for IPL 2021

Published: 01st April 2021 01:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 01:36 PM   |  A+A-

Pacer Umesh Yadav during a training session. (Photo | Twitter/Bcci)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Out of mandatory seven-day quarantine, India and Delhi Capitals fast bowler Umesh Yadav is ready to hit the deck as he returns to be with the familiar faces at his old franchise in the Indian Premier League, beginning on April 9.

The 33-year-old Yadav, who started his IPL career with the Delhi franchise, returned to the side after being acquired for his base price of Rs 1 crore in the auction in February.

"After being in quarantine for one week, it was great to step onto the ground and spend some time with the boys," Yadav said.

"I just want to do well whenever I have the ball in my hand. I will definitely give my best for my team and keep getting better everyday," he said in a DC release.

Yadav, who has picked up 119 wickets in 121 IPL matches, said he felt at home in the Delhi Capitals camp.

"I started my IPL career with the Delhi team, so the Delhi franchise feels like home to me. I know a lot of players in the team. I have been playing with the likes of Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel and Rishabh Pant for quite some time.

"It doesn't feel like I am joining a new team. I am already feeling very comfortable in the Delhi Capitals camp," said Yadav.

He said he really enjoyed his first practice session with the Delhi Capitals at the Cricket Club of India.

