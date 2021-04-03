STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

IPL 2021 SWOT analysis: Will the arrival of Glenn Maxwell and Kyle Jamieson help RCB end title drought?

Here's is a SWOT analysis of the side that will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener on April 9.

Published: 03rd April 2021 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2021 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

RCB captain Virat Kohli in Chennai.

RCB captain Virat Kohli in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter/RCB)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  Armed with exciting new recruits, including Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson, perennial under-achievers Royal Challenger Bangalore will hope to battle hard in their bid for the elusive IPL trophy.

Balance issues in the squad, injuries and over reliance on skipper Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers marred RCB's chances to win the title last season.

Off to a brilliant start, they ran out of steam towards the fag end of the tournament, losing five in a row to bow out in the Eliminator.

Having released 10 players ahead of the auction, the team management focussed on strengthening the batting and pace bowling units.

Here's is a SWOT analysis of the side that will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener on April 9

STRENGTHS:

RCB have assembled a strong batting line up on paper.

Run-machine Kohli, who enjoys an impressive record as an opener in the league, has already confirmed that he will be opening the innings.

Partnering Kohli will be the highly-talented Devdutt Padikkal who impressed everyone last season and is in red-hot form.

Young wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Azharuddeen, who had a staggering strike-rate of 194.54 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and New Zealand's Finn Allen are other attacking options at the top.

De Villiers and Maxwell add the fire-power to the middle-order while Sachin Baby, experienced Daniel Christian and Washington Sundar add to the depth.

RCB possess a potent spin battery and it augers well for them that they will be playing a major chunk of their matches on the slow tracks in Chennai and Ahmedabad.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has enjoyed a lot of success in the league and will be eager to weave magic with the ball.

He will be joined by the immensely accurate off-spinner Washington, who was Kohli's go to man in the powerplays last season.

The two will have assistance from Maxwell, who consistently bowls for Australia in white-ball cricket and in the Big Bash League, while Australian Adam Zampa is another available leg spin option.

WEAKNESSES:

The RCB pace department does not inspire confidence.

Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj lack the experience of bowling with the white ball and have a propensity of leaking runs.

Jamieson has struggled in T20Is and has no experience of playing in India.

Other options include medium pacer Harshal Patel, and the Australian trio of Christian, Daniel Sams and Kane Richardson.

OPPORTUNITY:

The presence of several big-hitters in the team could go in RCB's favour while chasing big totals.

It is also the perfect opportunity for Maxwell to set the tournament ablaze.

A proven match winner for Australia, the all-rounder has been a disappointment in the IPL.

RCB have two attacking batsmen in the uncapped Azharuddeen and Sachin, who would be keen to grab on to their opportunities.

THREATS:

Maxwell is a vital cog in RCB's grand scheme of things this season. If he tanks with the bat, it could have disastrous consequences for the side. The over-reliance on Kohli and de Villiers continued last year despite big signings. The Indian batsmen in the team need to step up to avoid going the familiar route.

Squad: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Kane Richardson, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Finn Allen, Shahbaz Ahamad, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Kyle Jamieson, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Sachin Baby, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Daniel Christian, KS Bharat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SWOT analysis IPL 2021 Royal Challenger Bangalore Glenn Maxwell Kyle Jamieson
India Matters
A health worker in PPE kit collects a swab sample from a traveller at Anand Vihar ISBT during coronavirus screening. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Second Covid wave fast-n-furious, 10 states fighting infection explosion
A health worker collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 test at New Delhi railway station. (File photo| ANI)
8 states witness steep rise in Covid cases, account for 81% of single-day infections
A medic conducts COVID-19 testing of a tourist at Gateway of India as others wait for their turn. (Photo | PTI)
Half of Covid patients in Maharashtra under-40, only 18% elderly positive
Kamalathal receiving documents of the land transfer | Twitter
Industrialist Anand Mahindra all praise for TN’s Idly Paati, to build house for her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gyms closed, cinema halls at 50%: Karnataka announces stringent restrictions in COVID-19 fight
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
No lockdown without consulting Delhi public: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp