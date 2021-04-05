STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2021: Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje on their way to link up with Delhi Capitals squad in Mumbai

Last week, the members of the Delhi Capitals squad started training outdoors after completing their seven-day quarantine in Mumbai.

Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: South Africa pacers Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada are on their way to link up with the Delhi Capitals squad in Mumbai ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"Now Boarding: The only #MondayMotivation you need. @AnrichNortje02 and @KagisoRabada25 are ON THEIR WAY to #IPL2021 #YehHaiNayiDilli," Delhi Capitals tweeted.

Last week, the members of the squad started training outdoors after completing their seven-day quarantine in Mumbai.

On Saturday, Delhi Capitals' assistant coach Mohammad Kaif, who attended his first practice session with the team at the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai, expressed that the franchise is aiming for nothing short of winning the title.

"We want to go one step further this year and that's the Delhi Capitals' team goal. We have the players to win the title. We were very close last year and the plus point for this season is that most of the players such as Rishabh Pant have been playing a lot of cricket. They have been in touch with the game and therefore they are in good rhythm going into the IPL," said the 40-year-old in an official Delhi Capitals release.

The assistant coach also added that the Delhi Capitals focussed on taking catches under lights during their practice session on Saturday.

"The players have been carrying out batting and bowling drills in the last few days. As a coaching group, we decided to focus on fielding skills in today's practice session. The players took some catches under lights. It was a great session. I got to meet many young players in the team and the experienced ones as well. I had a good chat with Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane," he added.

Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2021 campaign against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 10.

