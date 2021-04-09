STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Australian pacer Jason Behrendorff replaces compatriot Josh Hazlewood in CSK squad

Published: 09th April 2021 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

Australian fast bowler Jason Behrendorff

Australian fast bowler Jason Behrendorff (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Australian fast bowler Jason Behrendorff will replace compatriot Josh Hazlewood in the Chennai Super Kings squad after the latter pulled out of the Indian Premier League, which begins in Chennai on Friday.

The development was confirmed by the IPL organisers in a statement.

Behrendorff, a left-arm pacer, has featured in 11 ODIs and seven T20Is for Australia so far.

This is Behrendorff's second IPL stint after having represented Mumbai Indians in 2019.

He played five matches and picked up as many wickets at that time.

Hazlewood had earlier decided to withdraw from the T20 cash-rich league to take a small break from cricket and keep himself fresh for the Ashes and the T20 World Cup later this year.

Hazlewood, 30, played three games for CSK in the last season of IPL when the tournament was staged in the UAE in late 2020.

CSK will open their IPL 2021 campaign against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium here on Saturday.

