STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma looks at positives after defeat to RCB

Rohit identified the positives in the defeat. He was happy that his team found a quality bowler in 20-year old Marco Jansen.

Published: 10th April 2021 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli, captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Rohit Sharma, captain of Mumbai Indians. (Photo | PTI)

Virat Kohli, captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Rohit Sharma, captain of Mumbai Indians. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma expressed his disappointment after the defending champions lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore in the inaugural tie of the 2021 Indian Premier League on Friday. 

After RCB won by two wickets, the Indian team vice-captain said the tournament was a long one and that his team will bounce back.

Rohit admitted that his side were some runs short and believed that was one of the prime reasons behind the loss.

"I thought it was a great effort and good fight till the end. I thought we were 20 runs short with the kind of start we got. We made some mistakes in the first game, bound to happen,'' he said.

A major turning point in the match was when Rohit got run out after a mix-up with Chris Lynn.

"Look, obviously I was a bit nervous, no doubt about it. It was my first game for Mumbai and it was the first time I was batting with Rohit as well. It happens in the game of cricket as well. I thought there was a run and then obviously there wasn't a run. But yeah, if I had been able to run past him and sacrifice my wicket, I definitely would have done that, but it wasn't the case,'' said Lynn.

He added: "As I said, it happens, but yeah, I put just a little bit more pressure on myself. It's not ideal, running out your captain in the first game. But anyhow, it was a spur-of-the-moment thing, happens in the game. It would have been nice if the run-out didn't happen as Rohit was striking the ball nicely, and we were 10 or 15 runs short in the end. Rohit would have definitely made a difference, but there were plenty of factors in this game tonight, not just the run-out."

Rohit identified the positives in the defeat. He was happy that his team found a quality bowler in 20-year old Marco Jansen. The South African picked up two wickets including that of Glenn Maxwell.

"He's (Jansen) a talent we have identified to bowl in any situation. We wanted to get wickets when AB and Daniel Christian were batting, which is why we went with Bumrah and Boult. Unfortunately, it didn't work. It's definitely not an easy pitch to bat on. We need to identify the situations and get variations. AB was brilliant and got them home," observed Rohit Sharma.

Meanwhile, Lynn felt that his team perhaps missed a trick by not having a sixth bowling option. 

After bowling against England for India in March, Hardik Pandya did not even bowl a single over against RCB.

"It is more precautionary, he (Hardik) has played a fair bit of cricket leading into this tournament. We have 14 games as well so you do not want to throw all your eggs in one basket and risk the injury if it is a shoulder. If Hardik gets back to bowling, it adds another dimension to our team," said Lynn.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPL 2021 Rohit Sharma Mumbai Indians Chris Lynn Marco Jansen Hardik Pandya
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deserted view of Girgaon Chowpatty as Maharashtra Government announced weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai
WATCH | Mumbai streets wear deserted look due to weekend lockdown in Maharashtra
WATCH | 'Womaned' booths send a strong message on women empowerment
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp