Chennai Super Kings's yellow jersey is pride that I have cherished all my life: Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina smashed a sensational fifty in his comeback game before Sam Curran's masterclass in the death overs powered CSK to 188/7 in their 20 overs.

Published: 11th April 2021 05:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2021 05:23 PM   |  A+A-

Suresh Raina played a knock of 54 runs off just 36 balls against Delhi Capitals.

Suresh Raina played a knock of 54 runs off just 36 balls against Delhi Capitals. (Photo | IPL Twitter)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Left-handed batsman Suresh Raina might have missed the IPL 2020 edition due to personal reasons, but he made a stunning comeback in the IPL 2021 season as he played a knock of 54 runs off just 36 balls against Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

CSK might have lost the match against Delhi Capitals by seven wickets here at the Wankhede Stadium, but the fans were delighted as they got to see their 'Chinna Thala' Raina back.

"It feels amazing to be back with MS Dhoni and the Chennai Super Kings. It is always good to contribute to a side that has done so much for the players, who have done so much for every person. It is always good to be back and wear this yellow colour, it's a pride that I have cherished all my life," Raina said in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of CSK on Sunday.

"A bit disappointed to lose the game, it could have been better, but like I said it is always to come back and do the Whistle Podu! It could have been better if we would have scored 15-20 runs more but I think we bowled better in the middle overs, in the next few days we will have a few good practice sessions where can we learn what to do better," he added.

Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw played knocks of 85 and 72 respectively to help Delhi Capitals chase down the target of 189 runs, set by the Dhoni-led team. The victory must have been very special for Rishabh Pant as it was his first game as Delhi Capitals' captain.

Earlier, Suresh Raina smashed a sensational fifty in his comeback game before Sam Curran's masterclass in the death overs powered CSK to 188/7 in their 20 overs.

After the game, Dhoni said that "a lot depended on dew" before praising his side's batsmen for taking the team's score to 188.

"A lot depended on dew, and that factor played on our mind from the start and that's why we wanted to get as many runs as possible. The batters did a good job to reach 188 because it was tacky until dew settled in 50 minutes later. We could have bowled slightly better, and if batters are hitting you over the fields, that's fair enough," Dhoni told hosts broadcasters Star Sports after the match.

"The execution of the bowlers was poor and there were boundary balls that they bowled, but the bowlers will learn and apply that in the future games. The opposition has half an hour in a 7:30 start when the pitch is really tacky and the ball stops a bit, so we need to get 15-20 runs extra to be safe. If we get dew consistently, then 200 will be a must on a pitch like this. Their (Delhi) bowlers bowled a great line when it was stopping and seaming a bit, and the openers got really good balls in which they got out and that can happen in a game like this," he added.

CSK will now play against Punjab Kings at Wankhede Stadium on April 16.

