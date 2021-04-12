STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Capitals spinner Ashwin 'updating spin-bowling software' ahead of game against Rajasthan Royals

Published: 12th April 2021 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Capitals spinner Ravichandran Ashwin

Delhi Capitals spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin might have been expensive in his team's opening game in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season, but the Delhi Capitals bowler is "updating" himself with new variations to bamboozle the batsmen in the upcoming matches.

Ashwin picked an all-important wicket of Moeen Ali, but gave away 47 runs in his quota of four overs. The star spinner had been in sensational form for the national side but failed to leave a mark in the Capitals' opening game.

Delhi Capitals on Monday shared a picture of Aswhin in which the spinner can be seen pondering upon while rolling the ball.

"Just @ashwinravi99's spin-bowling software updating itself with new variations," Delhi Capitals tweeted.

While Ashwin went for runs in the first game, batsmen Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw fired on all cylinders to script Delhi Capitals' win on Saturday.

Dhawan played a blistering knock of 85 from 54 balls, while Shaw smashed 72 runs off 38 balls to help Delhi Capitals defeat Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets.

Dhawan said that youngster Shaw made a comeback like a champion in IPL 14 after going through a bad patch earlier in the year.

"It was lovely to watch Prithvi bat so effortlessly and timing the ball so nicely. He went through a bad patch earlier and has come back as a champion. He did so well in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, scored so many centuries and a double century as well. And now, he has brought the same form in IPL. I am so happy to see him perform that well," Dhawan said in the Delhi Capitals release.

The 35-year-old added that a comprehensive victory in their first match of the season is a huge confidence booster for the team.

"Starting a season on such a high note increases the team's confidence tremendously. There's a positive vibe in the dressing room now. We prepared well for the match and everything fell into place nicely. I am very happy with the team's and my own performance. Looking forward to the next game," he said.

Delhi Capitals will next take on Rajasthan Royals here at the Wankhede Stadium on April 15.

