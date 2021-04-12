STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

IPL 2021: Have to wait and see how the tournament shapes up if dew is a factor, feels Zaheer Khan

Zaheer Khan's comment comes on the back of CSK skipper MS Dhoni and SRH captain David Warner talking about the dew factor.

Published: 12th April 2021 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Indians Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan

Mumbai Indians Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

CHENNAI: Zaheer Khan, Director of Cricket Operations, Mumbai Indians on Monday said it needs to be seen how the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 shapes up if dew becomes a factor in each and every game.

Zaheer's comment comes on the back of CSK skipper MS Dhoni and SunRisers Hyderabad captain David Warner talking about the dew factor and the role it is playing in IPL games this season.

"If there is a dew factor, then we have to wait and see how the tournament shapes up. As we play more and more games, whether it is actually becoming a factor in terms of an advantage to one team, we have to wait for that," said Zaheer during a virtual press conference.

After the loss against KKR, Warner commented on the dew factor, saying: "The dew made a difference. If the bowlers overpitched, it was easy to hit it, and with the height in their team, and with the cross-seam, it stopped a little bit on us."

On the other hand, CSK skipper Dhoni said that the 7:30 PM start is giving an advantage to the team chasing as the dew sets in and chasing becomes a lot easier. "Especially when you have dew in your mind and you are batting first, you want to get those extra 10-15 runs -- that was normally in 8pm start games. Now the 7.30 start means the opposition will have at least half an hour when there will be very little amount of dew on the field, which means it will not come on as nicely as it will in the second innings.

"So you have to score those 15-20 extra runs to make it even, and after that also you have to get early wickets to make a big mark on the game," said Dhoni.

IPL matches traditionally used to start at 8 pm but the timings have been changed with evening games starting at 7:30 pm while the afternoon games start at 3:30 pm as compared to the initial scheduling of 4 pm.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zaheer Khan Mumbai Indians IPL IPL 2021 Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2021
India Matters
Passengers gather at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to board outstation trains, amid the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
Most deaths in Maharashtra as 10 states show steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Banks charging variety of fees on zero-balance accounts: Study
For representational purpose.
Vaccinated Indian national among 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore
Ranjith's house
From watchman to IIM professor, Ranjith pursued his dream with will and grit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priests perform rituals at Har Ki Pauri Ghat on the banks of Ganga river, during Kumbh Mela 2021 in Haridwar, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Massive crowd gathers at Kumbh Mela for royal bath, flouts COVID norms
A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger at Dadar railway station amidst spike in Covid-19 cases, at Dadar. (Photo | PTI)
Lack of resources hurting Maharashtra: Centre flags CM Uddhav's COVID response
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp