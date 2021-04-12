STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Rajasthan Royals win toss, opt to field against Punjab Kings

Rajasthan Royals last year opted for quite a few opening pairs with Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes all opening at some stage in IPL 2020.

Published: 12th April 2021 07:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul

Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson on Monday won the toss and opted to field first against Punjab Kings in game four of the Indian Premier League (IPL) here at the Wankhede Stadium.

At the time of the toss, RR skipper Samson said: "We are going to bowl first. We had challenges while picking the XI. Morris, Stokes, Buttler, and Fizz are our overseas players. Very excited about the role."

On the other hand, Rahul said: "We all know the history of Wankhede. Everyone wants to bowl first. But we would want to play good cricket. It is about the batting group helping the bowling group and vice-versa. We were really happy with the auctions. Meredith, Richardson, Gayle, and Pooran are our foreign players."

For Punjab Kings, there are three debutants as Riley Meredith, Jhye Richardson, and Shahrukh Khan have been named in the final playing XI. Universe Boss Chris Gayle handed out a cap to Shahrukh Khan.

Ahead of the first game against Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals' Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara had spoken about how the side would give a long rope to its players so that they can succeed and not take too much pressure.

Rajasthan Royals last year opted for quite a few opening pairs with Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes all opening at some stage in IPL 2020. Sangakkara did not reveal who will open the batting this time around, but he did confirm that a long rope would be provided to the players.

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Shivam Dube, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

Punjab Kings Playing XI: KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Riley Meredith, Arshdeep Singh

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab Kings Rajasthan Royals Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL IPL 2021 Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2021
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
'13,500 Covid cases in 24 hours in Delhi, cancel board exams': Kejriwal to Modi government
Delhi COVID crisis: Infection spreading faster, affecting younger population more
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp