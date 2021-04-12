SRH all-rounder Jason Holder completes quarantine, ready for challenge

By ANI

CHENNAI: SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Jason Holder has finished his mandatory seven-day quarantine and is looking forward to getting into the groove for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Holder arrived in Chennai to join SRH camp on April 5 and was quarantined as per BCCI's SOP. The West Indies all-rounder expressed delight to be back with the squad and will now begin training for the cash-rich league.

"It's great to be back. It was long enough in a room so happy to be back. It's been a tough couple of months so looking forward to the challenge ahead. Looking forward to train, obviously, it's been warm here in India so need to get accustomed to that," said Holder in a video posted by SRH on Twitter.

SRH might have lost their opening match in the IPL 2021, but star spinner Rashid Khan feels the Hyderabad-based franchise has a strong squad and is capable of beating any team in the showpiece event.

SRH had a disappointing start to the tournament as the David Warner-led side failed to chase the target of 188 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday.

KKR restricted SRH to 177 despite Abdul Samad's fighting cameo in the death overs.

"We played really well. As a bowling unit, we bowled well, as a batting unit, we batted well. But it was a matter of 10 runs in the end. We gave our 100 per cent and it was also the first game of the tournament," said Rashid in a video posted on SRH's Twitter.

"We had a good game, bowling and batting were good. We will take the positives from the game and move on to the next game against Bangalore (RCB). We just need to do the right things and have self-belief." he added.

The Afghanistan spinner knows SRH is a strong side and wants his players to express themselves on the field. SRH will next lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday.