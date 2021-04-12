STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

SRH capable of beating any team in IPL 2021, says Rashid Khan

SRH had a disappointing start to the tournament as the David Warner-led side failed to chase the target of 188 against KKR.

Published: 12th April 2021 07:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 07:15 PM   |  A+A-

SunRisers Hyderabad spinner Rashid Khan

SunRisers Hyderabad spinner Rashid Khan (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

CHENNAI: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) might have lost their opening match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, but star spinner Rashid Khan feels the Hyderabad-based franchise has a strong squad and is capable of beating any team in the showpiece event.

SRH had a disappointing start to the tournament as the David Warner-led side failed to chase the target of 188 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday evening.

KKR restricted SRH to 177 despite Abdul Samad fighting cameo in the death overs.

"We played really well. As a bowling unit, we bowled well, as a batting unit, we batted well. But it was a matter of 10 runs in the end. We gave our 100 per cent and it was also the first game of the tournament," said Rashid in a video posted on SRH's Twitter.

"We had a good game, bowling and batting were good. We will take the positives from the game and move on to the next game against Bangalore (RCB). We just need to do the right things and have self-belief." he added.

The Afghanistan spinner knows SRH is a strong side and wants his players to express themselves on the field.

"We are capable of beating any team in this competition. We have a strong squad, we have the ability in each and every department. We just need to go there and express our skills," said Rashid.

Kane Williamson missed the first match against KKR on Sunday and coach Trevor Bayliss said the New Zealand skipper will needing a little bit of extra time to get match ready.

"We just felt that Kane needed a little bit of extra time to get match fit and a little bit more time in the nets. He would have played in place of Jonny Bairstow obviously if that had occurred. But we aren't too perturbed about that, Jonny has been in form recently in white-ball cricket here in India. Kane will obviously come into calculations as the tournament unfolds," Bayliss said in a virtual press conference after the game.

SRH will next lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SRH Sunrisers Hyderabad Rashid Khan IPL IPL 2021 Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2021
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
'13,500 Covid cases in 24 hours in Delhi, cancel board exams': Kejriwal to Modi government
Delhi COVID crisis: Infection spreading faster, affecting younger population more
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp