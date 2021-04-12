There was a little bit of shoulder concern but you will very soon see Hardik Pandya bowl: Zaheer Khan

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Mumbai Indians Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan on Monday said the side is confident that Hardik Pandya will bowl in this edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The all-rounder did not bowl in the last edition of the IPL. While he has bowled on and off for India, he didn't bowl in the season opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai on Friday.

"Hardik as a whole package is of great value everyone knows that. It was a workload-related thing in the previous game. He bowled in the whole series against England and in the last ODI he bowled about nine overs and that's why in consultation with the physio we have to take that approach," Zaheer said in the pre-match virtual press conference ahead of the clash against Kolkata Knight Riders.

"There was a little bit of shoulder concern but don't think it is worrisome and you will very soon see him bowl. For the timelines, you have to ask the physio but in terms of Hardik the bowler coming in this tournament, we are very confident that he will be chipping in with the ball in his hand as well," he added.

Former India pacer confirmed that Quinton de Kock and Adam Milne will be available for the clash against KKR.

"Quinton is out of his quarantine, he did his practice session yesterday with the team. Looking forward to the season, he will be available for tomorrow's game," he said.

When asked will Chris Lynn and Marco Jansen be replaced by de Kock and Milne against KKR, he said, "We have to wait till tomorrow that's closer to the game, we will take that decision on that. But very excited with Marco as well, the squad is looking very good whether I see them in the practices they are very upbeat and looking for that opportunity. When you are part of the champion side you have to wait for your opportunities and that's what all the group is aware of.

"Similarly, when you see a youngster like Marco going out there and making that kind of impact. Obviously, he was nervous in the first game but now he is nice and relaxed. He made a good comeback on his IPL debut. Lynn is a pro. He is a good character to have in the dressing room. As professional athletes, you have to be prepared, you have to align yourself with how the team management is thinking and the communication is going to be the key," he added.

Zaheer further said Kieron Pollard and Hardik will be their sixth bowling option in the tournament.

"Pollard is our sixth bowling option. He is an experienced campaigner in our squad. So, he is definitely going to be our sixth bowling option and whenever Hardik starts bowling, he is going to be our bowling option as well. In that department, we not very concerned. You have to just adapt and adjust," Zaheer said.