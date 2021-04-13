STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

In some ways, I think this is a bad move for Mumbai Indians to pick up Marco Jansen right now: Scott Styris

Styris believes other franchises will now take notice of Jansen and with a big auction coming up next year, Mumbai might not be able to retain him.

Published: 13th April 2021 02:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2021 02:08 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Indians' pacer Marco Jansen

Mumbai Indians' pacer Marco Jansen (Photo | Mumbai Indians Twitter)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Mumbai Indians' pacer Marco Jansen might have impressed one and all with his performance against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League, but former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris reckons that it was a bad move on the part of the franchise to pick the Proteas bowler.

Styris believes other franchises will now take notice of Jansen and with a big auction coming up next year, Mumbai might not be able to retain him.

"I thought it was a phenomenal performance. I haven't seen much of him as well. I asked Parthiv Patel, who has had a little bit of scouting experience with Marco. All around, I thought he is incredibly impressive and the reason for that is not about the simple factor that he gets bounce because he is six foot eight, which is what you expect. He touched 143mph, which is serious pace. He is going to get bounce if he has got pace. And he started, on that pitch, to bowl the slower balls as well," said Styris on Star Sports' show 'Cricket Connected'.

"But in some ways, I think this is a bad move for Mumbai Indians to pick up Marco Jansen right now, because now, as we are doing, we are talking about it, everybody is talking about it. And with the possibility of a major auction next year, then I think Mumbai may have to suddenly pay up big bucks because they are not going to keep him," he added.

Further elaborating on his point, Styris said: "So, I would suggest, to think a little bit long-term, maybe put him on the ice this year and Mumbai Indians could have swept in next year having for a long time like Lasith Malinga. Because I think he has got that skill to be a starting front-line bowler in the IPL for 10 years."

Jansen playing his first game for Mumbai Indians returned figures of 2-28 from his four overs. Along the way, he also picked up key wickets of Glenn Maxwell and Shahbaz Ahmed.

AB de Villiers played a knock of 48 off just 27 balls with the help of four 4s and two 6s to help RCB defeat Mumbai Indians by two wickets in the tournament opener on Friday in Chennai.

Mumbai Indians will next lock horns against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) later on Tuesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai Indians Scott Styris Marco Jansen IPL IPL 2021 Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2021
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
'13,500 Covid cases in 24 hours in Delhi, cancel board exams': Kejriwal to Modi government
Delhi COVID crisis: Infection spreading faster, affecting younger population more
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp