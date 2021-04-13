IPL 2021: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Harshal Patel 'chill' post training

By ANI

CHENNAI: Virat Kohli might be targeting his first title in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper also likes to switch off and enjoy with his teammates off the field.

Kohli on Tuesday shared a picture in which he was seen sharing smiles with AB de Villiers and RCB's last game hero Harshal Patel.

"Chilling with these dudes post practice @ABdeVilliers17 @HarshalPatel23," Kohli tweeted.

Harshal had delivered a stunning bowling performance before de Villiers' masterclass took RCB home against defending champions Mumbai Indians in the opening game of IPL. Harshal had picked five wickets (three in the final over) to restrict Rohit Sharma's side to 159.

Earlier in the day, Harshal said he benefitted from the clarity regarding his role given by the team management two weeks prior to the start of this year's IPL.

"Clarity is always good. It helps you with your mental preparation, it helps you with your skill preparation. Whenever you have clarity, you know whatever situations you are going to face in the game and you can prepare mentally accordingly and in terms of skill so it is always good to have clarity about your role," said Harshal while replying to an ANI query during a virtual press conference.

When asked how he feels with Kohli entrusting him to be the death over specialist, Harshal said: "I wanted to become a bowler or a player who takes on responsibility and the captain is confident enough to put me in those important situations and I look at it as a privilege. It is something I have looked forward to for a very long time and I am very happy that I am being put in those situations now."

RCB will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday and will look to keep the winning momentum going.