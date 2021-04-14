STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Confidence will go high after great team effort against KKR: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma

Mahela Jayawardene lauded the bowling unit for their fightback in the game and added that they are adapting to the conditions.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After a win against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma said that the team's confidence will go high from here and termed the victory as a "great team effort".

Mumbai Indians defeated KKR by 10 runs thanks to an all-round bowling performance from the Rohit Sharma-led side. Andre Russell's five-wicket haul saw Mumbai Indians get bundled out for 152 after batsman Suryakumar Yadav's (56) quickfire knock. In response, KKR was restricted to 142/7.

KKR was right on track for an easy win but Rahul Chahar spun a web and removed the top four batsmen before Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult's fiery spell handed Mumbai Indians the match.

"It was a great team effort. Everyone chipped in with the performances which are always nice when you have team performances like that. The confidence can only go high from here. I'm very proud of the boys," Rohit said in a video posted by MI's official Twitter handle.

"When you win a game like, it is always nice and shows that the team has a lot of fight in it. A lot of credit has to go to our bowling coach," he added.

Rohit also bowled one over in the match, however, he twisted his ankle on the way to delivering his first ball but it wasn't that serious and he continued the over. He gave 14 runs off that over.

"I enjoyed my one over. It was after a long time but I thought I could just get in and bowl that over with two left-handers and the pitch not seeming easy for the batters. I thought it will a great idea and a lot of guys from the team backed me to bowl that over," he said.

MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene lauded the bowling unit for their fightback in the game and added that they are adapting to the conditions.

"Credit to Rohit and the team, the way they handled the situation there in the middle. Definitely in the second half, we had to dig deep. The bowling unit kept us in the game and created few opportunities. At the end, we managed to cross over the line. We needed that win, just to get on the board. It is not the easiest conditions, so we need to be better adapting to these conditions. I think the bowling unit was fantastic," he said.

"Even in the first game, they kept us in the game. Today was a great effort, especially Rahul to come back strongly picking up those wickets in the middle. Gave us that crucial breakthrough as well and then Bumrah, Krunal bowling at the back end and Boult coming in at the end just to finish things off," Jayawardene added.

Mumbai Indians will next take on SunRisers Hyderabad here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday.

