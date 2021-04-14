STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MI-possible with spin and pace

With only 152 runs to defend, Mumbai Indians snatched the game away from Kolkata Knight Riders in stunning fashion to post a 10-run victory at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.

Published: 14th April 2021 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2021 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul Chahar of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Shubman Gill of Kolkata Knight Riders. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

With only 152 runs to defend, Mumbai Indians snatched the game away from Kolkata Knight Riders in stunning fashion to post a 10-run victory at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday. Chasing the target, Kolkata were coasting at 122-4, needing 31 off the last five overs with Shakib Al Hasan and Dinesh Karthik in the middle and Andre Russell yet to bat. But lost three wickets and scored only 20 runs in a dramatic turnaround.

Spinners Rahul Chahar (4-0-27-4) and Krunal Pandya (4-0-13-1) did most of the damage as Kolkata scored just one boundary in the last five overs as Mumbai got off the jail to get their first win of the season. Kolkata’s struggles actually began a lot early when Nitish Rana departed after making 57 as Mumbai began to get a grip of the game. 

Brief scores: MI 152 (Suryakumar 53, Rohit 43, Russell 5/15) bt KKR 142/7 in 20 ovs (Rana 57, Chahar 4/27).
 

