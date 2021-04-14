STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Not many sides can defend 31 from 30 balls: Virender Sehwag hails Mumbai Indians' effort against KKR

Mumbai Indians defeated KKR by 10 runs thanks to a spirited bowling performance from the Rohit Sharma-led side.

Published: 14th April 2021 02:30 PM

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As Mumbai Indians achieved an improbable win against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday, former India batsman Virender Sehwag lauded the effort of Rohit Sharma's boys.

Mumbai Indians defeated KKR by 10 runs thanks to a spirited bowling performance from the Rohit Sharma-led side. Russell's five-wicket haul saw Mumbai Indians bundled out for 152 after batsman Suryakumar Yadav's (56) quickfire knock. In response, KKR was restricted to 142/7.

"MI to KKR- Dekha aapne laparwahi ka.natija. To defend 31 from 30 balls with 7 wickets of the opposition in hand is something which not many sides can defend. Brilliant bowling display from @mipaltan," tweeted Sehwag.

KKR was right on the track for an easy win but Rahul Chahar spun a web and removed the top four batsmen before Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult's fiery spell handed Mumbai Indians the match by 10 runs.

Krunal Pandya bowled economically and just gave 13 runs in his four overs and picked the wicket of Shakib Al Hasan. Rahul Chahar returned with the figures of 4-27 in his four overs and he was named the Player of the Match.

"We both bowled well. Krunal did not give many runs in his spell. In the last match it was not like this but this time there was help from the wicket for spinners. We will play the main role if we get these kinds of wickets," said Chahar during the post-match press conference on Tuesday.

Mumbai Indians will next take on SunRisers Hyderabad here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday.

