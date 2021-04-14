STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Rishabh Pant has grown in last four months, he will do a good job as Delhi Capitals captain: Brian Lara

Pant was given the charge of Delhi Capitals as regular skipper Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of IPL 2021 due to a shoulder injury.

Published: 14th April 2021 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2021 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Former West Indies skipper Brian Lara reckons wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has improved a lot in the last four months and as a result, he will do a good job as the skipper of Delhi Capitals.

Pant was given the charge of Delhi Capitals as regular skipper Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of IPL 2021 due to a shoulder injury.

"Around 6 months of international cricket for him, one against Australia and here against England. Now he is responsible for the captaincy because of injury. Plus, he doesn't have the services of Nortje, Rabada, and Axar Patel. So, they are asking a lot of him. I think he has got a team that will support him which is most important. He has grown in the last 4 months and I think he will do a good job," said Lara on Star Sports' show 'Select Dugout'.

Pant has been in remarkable form off late as he gave match-winning performances in the series against Australia and England. The left-handed batsman also scored a stunning ton against England in the fourth Test against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

In his first match as in-charge of Delhi Capitals, Pant saw a winning performance as his side defeated MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets here at the Wankhede Stadium.

Delhi Capitals chased down a target of 188 as Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan set the stage on fire with their stunning opening partnership.

Delhi Capitals will next take on Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brian Lara Rishabh Pant Delhi Capitals
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Marine Drive sea front is seen deserted during weekend lockdown in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra almost locked down? Here's a list of what's open, what's not
Health worker collecting a sample for COVID-19 test.
Chhattisgarh’s Raipur leaves behind UK, UAE in its daily COVID tally
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp