We are going to learn from it: KKR all-rounder Andre Russell after defeat against Mumbai Indians

By ANI

CHENNAI: After a disappointing 10-run defeat against Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday, Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell said that the side will learn from their mistakes and will do better in the coming games.

Mumbai Indians defeated KKR by 10 runs thanks to an all-rounder bowling performance from the Rohit Sharma-led side. Russell's five-wicket haul had bundled Mumbai Indians out for 152 after batsman Suryakumar Yadav's (56) quickfire knock. In response, KKR were restricted to 142/7.

KKR were right on the track for an easy win but Rahul Chahar spun a web and removed the top four batsmen before Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult's fiery spell handed Mumbai Indians the match.

"Yeah, I support that (Shah Rukh Khan) tweet but at the end of the day the game of cricket... you are not sure until it's over. I think we are still confident, we still played some good cricket and I am proud of the boys. You know, we are definitely disappointed but it's not the end of the road, it's only the second game and we are going to learn from it," Russell said in the virtual post-match press conference.

"I just think it's a game of cricket. I have played hundreds of T20 games and I have seen games where teams cruise in on the driver's seat and then suddenly lose a few wickets, new batters come in and struggle to get away and that's what happened tonight," he said.

"So, we definitely have to learn from this as I have said before. We will look to make sure that who's in, stays in and once we learn from all these mistakes that happened tonight we will definitely do better because we have a good team. I have trust and confidence in the boys," the all-rounder added.

Rusell further said the wicket was not the easiest to bat on and for him also it was challenging.

"You have to try and stay as still as possible, be open-minded. It is a difficult wicket to bat on and it is not easy for a new batsman to come in and start the hitting from ball one. It is very challenging, even for me the ball was a bit up and down. It is not the easiest wicket to bat on, no matter how good you are you still need a couple of balls to actually get your eye in," he said.

KKR will next play against Royal Challengers Bangalore here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 18.