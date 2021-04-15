STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2021: Virender Sehwag bats for Kane Williamson's inclusion in playing XI after loss against RCB

David Warner-led side lost both the matches in the tournament.

Published: 15th April 2021 11:29 AM

SunRisers Hyderabad batsman Kane Williamson

SunRisers Hyderabad batsman Kane Williamson (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former India swashbuckling batsman Virender Sehwag has batted for the inclusion of New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson in the SunRisers Hyderabad's playing XI after the side lost against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.

David Warner-led side lost both the matches in the tournament. In their first game, they lost by 10 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and then suffered a six-run loss against Virat Kohli-led side.

Taking to Twitter, Sehwag shared the picture of Williamson and said "'whom you are waiting for".

"Whom you are waiting for, I am here," he wrote in Hindi.

Talking about Williamson's fitness at the post-match press conference, SRH head coach Trevor Bayliss said, "Kane Williamson is out having a bit of a run now. He trained on one of the days - we had two days practice before this game and he practised on one of those days so he is coming along."

Warner's half-century had put SRH on course of a victory but Shahbaz Ahmed ran through their middle order to help RCB register a thrilling six-run win on Wednesday.

SRH were 115/2 before the start of the 17th over. But Ahmed scalped three wickets in that over and turned the tide in favour of the RCB. He bagged Jonny Bairstow (12), Manish Pandey (38) and Abdul Samad (0).

After 17th over, SRH's score read 116/5 and the side managed to reach 143/9 in their allotted 20 overs but failed to cross the line.

