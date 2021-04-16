STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Hoping to be fit and ready within the week: Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Kane Williamson

Batting at number four, Kane Williamson had scored 317 runs in 11 innings to take SRH to the play-offs last season in UAE.

Published: 16th April 2021 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

SunRisers Hyderabad batsman Kane Williamson

SunRisers Hyderabad batsman Kane Williamson (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Star New Zealand batsman Kane Williamson, who missed Sunrisers Hyderabad's first two IPL matches due to an elbow injury, is recovering well and is expected to attain full match-fitness "within a week".

The 30-year-old Williamson, a vital cog in SRH's middle order, suffered a small tear in his left elbow tendon and was ruled out of the home ODI series against Bangladesh in March ahead of the IPL.

However, the New Zealand captain on Friday said his "recovery is going really well".

"...you know I have been focussed to get pain free as quickly as possible and we are certainly tracking really nicely and hoping to be fit and ready within the week," Williamson said in a video posted by SRH in Twitter.

"It's been a bit of a balance between practice and rehab and sort of things. But for the most part, the progression is been really good. So pretty optimistic about being close to full fitness very soon."

Batting at number four, Williamson had scored 317 runs in 11 innings to take SRH to the play-offs last season in UAE.

All eyes are once again on his return with Sunrisers losing both their matches this season, primarily due to their inept middle-order.

Williamson had recently won his fourth Sir Richard Hadlee medal for excelling across formats and was also adjudged the 'Test Player of the Year' at cricket boards' annual awards function held virtually.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on formidable Mumbai Indians on Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kane ​Williamson Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH IPL IPL 2021 Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2021
India Matters
The body of a person who died of Covid brought to Summanahalli crematorium for last rites on Friday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Mutated COVID-19 strain reinfecting many, feel experts on virus behaviour
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Remdesivir or plasma therapy no magic solution against COVID-19, say Delhi doctors
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
As Maharashtra registers its highest-ever COVID spike, Pune becomes state's pandemic hub
Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi (Photo | Facebook)
Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi's extradition to India cleared by UK Home Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Patients are seen inside a Covid-19 care centre and isolation ward facility near a hospital in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: India records another high of 2,34,692 fresh cases; 1,341 succumb to the virus
Kollywood actor Vivekh passed away at 4.35 am this morning (Photo | EPS)
RIP Vivekh: Chinna Kalaivanar passes away after suffering a heart attack
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp