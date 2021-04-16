STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2021: I'm a slogger that swings everything I can, says Chris Morris

Rajasthan Royals recruited Morris for a whopping Rs 16.25 crore ahead of this season. Commenting on his price tag, the South African all-rounder said he is getting paid to slog.

Published: 16th April 2021 01:16 PM

Rajasthan Royals players celebrate their win in the Indian Premier League cricket match against Delhi Capitals. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: After playing a quickfire knock of 36* off 18 balls, Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Chris Morris said that he is a slogger who can swing anything as he plays so much golf.

Rajasthan Royals recruited Morris for a whopping Rs 16.25 crore ahead of this season. Commenting on his price tag, the South African all-rounder said he is getting paid to slog.

David Miller's 62-run knock followed by Morris' cameo helped Rajasthan Royals defeat Delhi Capitals by three wickets here at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

With 27 needed off the final two overs, Morris stepped up to the occasion to take his side over the line with two balls to spare. He hit two sixes off Kagiso Rabada's penultimate over and accumulated 15 runs from it.

"I thought Delhi bowled really well, David played an unplayable knock. T20 cricket anything can happen in the end, fortunately, went our way in the end," Morris said after the game.

"There are guys who get paid to bat and there are guys who get paid to slog, I know what I am. I am a slogger that swings everything I can, I play so much golf," he added.

Morris said Delhi bowled better than Rajasthan and hit the right areas in the game.

"Dew plays a part here at the Wankhede, it does start to skid on. They hit the back of a length a lot better than we did. We got a few wickets early on, but they hit their lengths way better than we did. Our guys are experienced in taking pace off the ball and executed really well today. If we had to chase 140 odd when we got here, we would have taken it, so happy to get over the line," he said.

When asked about the single denied in the previous game, Morris said, "I was gonna run back no matter what to sacrifice because Sanju was hitting it so sweetly. Sanju was hitting it like a dream, I wouldn't have been too upset if he had hit the last ball for a six.

"The last game, the close game, we took so much out of that as a team. Chasing 222, it's quite a daunting task. For us to get as close as we did on the day, we took a lot out of that first game of ours. Guys took a lot of confidence into the game, but it's quite nice to know that we can win a game basically from anywhere after being down in the dumps. That's T20 cricket," he added.

Earlier, an inspired bowling performance by Jaydev Unadkat, Morris, and Mustafizur Rahman helped Rajasthan Royals restrict Delhi Capitals to 147/8 in the allotted twenty overs.

Delhi kept on losing wickets at regular intervals, and although skipper Rishabh Pant played a knock of 51, Rajasthan managed to maintain a stranglehold over the opposition.

Rajasthan Royals will play now against Chennai Super Kings on Monday. (ANI)

