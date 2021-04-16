STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Ishant Sharma suffering from heel niggle: Ricky Ponting

Sharma had suffered an abdominal muscle tear during his only match for DC in the last edition.

Published: 16th April 2021 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

Indian pacer Ishant Sharma

Indian pacer Ishant Sharma (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting has revealed that experienced fast bowler Ishant Sharma, who missed his team's first two IPL matches, is suffering from a heel niggle.

The 32-year-old, who was retained by Delhi ahead of the IPL auction, missed the games against Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, which paved the way for 24-year-old pacer Avesh Khan's selection in the team.

"Coming into the first game, Ishant Sharma obviously had a heel niggle that we have been trying to work through," Ponting said during a virtual press-conference after DC's three-wicket loss against Rajasthan Royals here on Thursday night.

Sharma had suffered an abdominal muscle tear during his only match for DC in the last edition.

He was ruled out of the rest of that IPL in UAE and also the ensuing Test series against Australia.

After recovering, Sharma made a successful comeback in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament, taking five wickets.

He also played the four Tests against England, capturing six wickets.

With Sharma missing out, Avesh provided Delhi Capitals the early breakthroughs, claiming five wickets in the last two games and Ponting was "ultra" impressed with him.

"He has grabbed his opportunities with both hands. He has been around this franchise for few years now but hasn't got the opportunities that he has been craving for.

"...if you have an Indian fast bowler like him and then you have the likes of (Chris) Woakes, (Anrich) Nortje, (Kagiso) Rabada, and (Tom) Curran and those guys around then we end up with a real strong fast bowling brigade."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ricky Ponting Delhi Capitals
India Matters
Oxygen cylinders are loaded into ambulances waiting to take them to hospitals in Lucknow on Thursday | PTI
Enough stock for all, states need to rationalise oxygen use: Centre
A health worker take swab samples of passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station, amid spike in Covid-19 cases, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
India logs in a record of 2,17,353 fresh Covid cases. 1185 deaths
Covid-19 victims' bodies being cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Cremation grounds bear the brunt as casualties rise
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Poonawalla urges US to lift raw material export ban to ramp up vaccine production

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dolly Parton. (Photo | Twitter)
'Shot in the arm': Dolly Parton has a Covid vaccine song
Police and officials insisting the voters to maintain social distance in queue for voting. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Not just polls, virus mutations too led to COVID-19 surge in Kerala: Experts
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp