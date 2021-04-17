STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2021: Not going to underestimate anyone, says Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Nortje

Nortje has joined the team bubble on Friday after three Covid-19 negative test results.

Published: 17th April 2021 06:48 PM

Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Nortje

Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Nortje (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Delhi Capitals fast bowler Anrich Nortje feels one should never underestimate any team in a tournament like the Indian Premier League (IPL) as they can come good on any given day.

"There's no team that's got a bad team so every side is really competitive, and it can come off for anyone on any day. We are definitely not going to underestimate anyone and hopefully, we can bring our A-game," said Nortje in a Delhi Capitals' release.

When asked about the make-up of the Delhi Capitals squad, the South African said, "We are unfortunately missing Shreyas (Iyer), but we definitely have a great combination of players. We have got a great bowling line-up as well."

ALSO READ | Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Nortje out of quarantine after false COVID-19 scare

"It's just about picking the right team on the right wicket and conditions. We definitely have a lot of options in our bowling line-up, which is really nice to have and hopefully we can make the best of the conditions and the different players that we have got," Nortje added.

Nortje has joined the team bubble on Friday after three Covid-19 negative test results. The pacer had got a false COVID-19 positive result which saw him having to stay in quarantine for longer even as teammate Kagiso Rabada came out and was a part of the game against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday.

"Ten days in the room was quite a lot for me. It was nice to get out, run around and bowl a bit. I really enjoyed it and hopefully I can build it up from here on," said Nortje.

Delhi Capitals, who went down fighting against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday, will be looking to bounce back when they take on Punjab Kings in their third encounter of the IPL 2021 here at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

