Will stick to my plans in coming matches: Mumbai Indians spinner Rahul Chahar

Rahul Chahar said he will stick to his plans for the upcoming games at the MA Chidambaram Stadium after bagging seven wickets in the last two matches.

Published: 18th April 2021 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2021 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Indians spinner Rahul Chahar

Mumbai Indians spinner Rahul Chahar (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Mumbai Indians spinner Rahul Chahar said he will stick to his plans for the upcoming games at the MA Chidambaram Stadium after bagging seven wickets in the last two matches.

Mumbai Indians defeated SunRisers Hyderabad by 13 runs on Saturday. Chahar picked three wickets and dismantled the SRH's middle-order.

Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma played knocks of 40 and 32, but SRH managed to maintain a stranglehold as Mumbai Indians were restricted to 150/5. In response, SRH was bundled out for 137 despite a flying start given by Jonny Bairstow. Jasprit Bumrah bowled economically and just gave 14 runs in his fours overs including a wicket while Trent Boult returned with the figures of 3-28.

Chahar went wicketless in the first game and then made a strong comeback against Kolkata Knight Riders as he scalped four wickets.

"I will stick to the same plan for the coming matches in Chennai and will try to pick as many wickets as possible. Chennai wicket helps spinners. Wickets are not in our hands but I will try to turn the ball from the right spot and put batsmen under pressure," Chahar said in a video posted on IPL's official website.

"There was some pressure in the second game as the first match was not so good for me. It was important for me to give the best performance in the second match and I don't think there is any better wicket than this for spinners," he added.

Chahar asked Anukul Roy about his last season's spectacular catch against Rajasthan Royals.

Reflecting on that catch, Roy said: "It gives me confidence that I can take tough catches and now the normal catches look easy to me. But every catch is important in the match."

Mumbai Indians will next take on Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.

