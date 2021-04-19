Did well to keep Punjab Kings under 200: Delhi Capitals all-rounder Marcus Stoinis

By ANI

MUMBAI: Delhi Capitals' all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has said that his side did really well to keep Punjab Kings under the 200-run mark in an Indian Premier League (IPL) game here at the Wankhede Stadium.

Mayank Agarwal's masterclass had put Punjab Kings on course to victory but Dhawan's ferocious knock took the game away from the KL Rahul-led side and Delhi Capitals registered an easy win on Sunday.

"It's nice to get into the tournament, pretty important for us to win. It's only early in the season but every game here feels so important. At the 10-over mark, we were trying to keep them under 250, we did well to keep them under 200. The focus is always to start well and then the simple cliches of cricket - good partnerships and then leave it up to the finishers in the end. Shikhar is brilliant, he has carried on his form last year, he's really hungry for runs. Two games ago, he started the season so well and he's backed it up today," Stoinis told host broadcaster Star Sports after the conclusion of the game.

"The team is definitely better when he's doing well. It's important to get into the tournament early as an individual, it is handy to hit a few off the middle. The start of the tournament is probably the time when you can try a few things. Every game feels like a final, we know that from last year, we think (after) 5-6 games, you need to have your team sorted. Not required to bowl, haven't been coming out the best, it's pretty wet out there. It is a work in progress here and we'll all be required at some stage," he added.

Mayank's (69) sensational knock and a final over cameo by Shahrukh Khan (15) had propelled Punjab Kings to put an impressive 195 for four. In response, Dhawan's (92) innings and Marcus Stoinis' (27) onslaught helped Delhi Capitals get over the line with six wickets in hand and 10 balls to spare.

Earlier, Mayank and Rahul played knocks of 69 and 61 respectively as Punjab Kings posted a total of 195/4 in the allotted twenty overs. For Punjab Kings, Deepak Hooda and Shahrukh Khan remained unbeaten on 22 and 15. For Delhi Capitals, Chris Woakes, Lukman Meriwala, Kagiso Rabada, and Avesh Khan took one wicket each.

Delhi Capitals will next take on Mumbai Indians on Tuesday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.