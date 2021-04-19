STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

I was worried about my technique after getting dropped in Australia: Prithvi Shaw

Shaw, 21, was dropped after his twin failures in the opening Test at Adelaide last December.

Published: 19th April 2021 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2021 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

Prithvi Shaw of Delhi Capitals. (Photo | IPL)

Prithvi Shaw of Delhi Capitals. (Photo | IPL)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The promising Prithvi Shaw says he had started "worrying" about his technique after being dropped in Australia before roaring back to form in domestic cricket, thanks to a few technical changes he made in his game.

Shaw, 21, was dropped after his twin failures in the opening Test at Adelaide last December.

However, the Mumbai batsman dominated the Vijay Hazare Trophy like no other in the history of the tournament, amassing a whopping 827 runs in eight matches.

Then, Shaw made a blistering 72 off 38 balls in Delhi Capitals' first match of the season against Chennai Super Kings.

"After getting dropped from the Test side after the first Test in Australia, I started worrying about my technique on why I was getting bowled. Even if it was a minor mistake, I wanted to minimize that. I started working on it there itself," said Shaw after Delhi Capitals' win over Punjab Kings on Sunday night.

He smashed 32 off just 17 balls against Punjab Kings, hitting three fours and two sixes.

"I worked on my initial movement -- getting more stable and more ready before the bowler has bowled.

"After returning from Australia, I worked with my coach Prashant Shetty sir and also Pravin Amre sir before going to the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and it worked quite well. I played my natural game in Vijay Hazare Trophy, but I made a small technical change. After that, it's going well.

"I didn't get a lot of practice for IPL, the T20 format. But I got good practice sessions with Ricky Ponting sir, Pravin Amre sir and Prashant Shetty sir," he added.

The talented batsman also said that Delhi Capitals head coach Ponting has given him the freedom to express himself.

"He (Ponting) just says go there and play freely without thinking a lot of things. Partnerships are quite important in the first six overs.

"We (him and Shikhar Dhawan) do plan about all this (having targets and looking at the scoreboard) before we go to bat.

"The first six overs are crucial in this kind of wicket which is not easy to bat on in the powerplay."

On Sunday, Dhawan struck a swashbuckling 92 as Delhi Capitals made short work of a huge 196-run target for a six-wicket win over Punjab Kings.

Dhawan looked in sublime form during his 49-ball knock that was studded with 13 fours and two sixes.

Dhawan was ably supported by Shaw (32 off 17) first up and then skipper Rishabh Pant and Marcus Stoinis as DC chased down 196 in 18.2 overs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prithvi Shaw Australia IPL 2021 Delhi Capitals
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | ANI)
WB polls: Mamata Banerjee not to campaign in Kolkata anymore, confirms TMC
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference regarding the current wave of coronavirus in New Delhi, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
COVID: Due to shortage of hospital beds, Delhi under lockdown till April 26
Gallery
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp