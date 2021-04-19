STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ben Stokes trolls Sunil Gavaskar for commentary during IPL match

Ben Stokes took a shot at the commentary for the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium.

Published: 19th April 2021 04:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2021 04:34 PM

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ben Stokes

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ben Stokes (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

MUMBAI: All-rounder Ben Stokes took a shot at the commentary for the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Wankhede Stadium.

"Commentator: "Such a poor bouncer, if you want to bowl a bouncer it must be over Off Stump" REPLAY: bouncer line directly over Off Stump Me: (facepalm emoji)" Stokes tweeted on Sunday.

The incident that Stokes was referring to happened in the 11th over of the PBKS innings in which DC fast bowler Kagiso Rabada conceded 20 runs. Mayank Agarwal hit two sixes in the over while PBKS captain KL Rahul hit one off the third ball. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar said at the time in the commentary box that Rabada needed to bowl his bouncers over the off stump.

"This is a poor delivery because if you are going to bowl the bouncer, you have got to bowl it around the off stump," said Gavaskar. Replays showed that the ball was indeed soaring above the off stump and Rahul got into position early to hook it over backward square.

PBKS scored 195/4 but eventually lost the match by six wickets with 10 balls to spare due to Shikhar Dhawan's 92 off 49 balls.

